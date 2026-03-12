Season Premiere clues: According to Pugcasso, he was originally supposed to take over his family's business, "but sometimes you have to color outside of the lines." Emboldened to forge his own path in life, Pugcasso threw his hat into the ring in a major competition... and won! He considers himself to be a very private person — er, dog — and has never worn anything close to the costume he's currently rocking on "The Masked Singer."

"Clueless Night" clues: Pugcasso comes from a small town, where he met the love of his life. Their courtship was like a rom-com until a tour forced him to leave her behind... except it didn't! His other half surprised him at the airport and joined him on tour so they wouldn't be separated. As he says, she keeps him grounded.

"Spice Girls Night" clues: Pugcasso recalled performing on the same stage as John Mayer and Bruce Spingsteen, terrified to face the hundreds of thousands of fans. But the stadium ended up going wild, and sang along with every word of his songs. New visual clues included a jukebox, a sign reading "Maximum capacity: 132 million," and the moon. His bonus clue was a letter of rejection for the role of a series lead. "Some people told me that I wasn't good at music," Pugcasso explained. "Luckily, they weren't good at their job either, so it all worked out in the end."

"Care Bears Night" clues: "Being a part of the Olympics changed my life forever," Pugcasso said after revealing an Olympic torch as his Colossal Clue. "I never imagined I'd have the whole world's attention. It was a pretty cool moment." He also mentioned that this isn't his first competition, which is actually a much bigger clue.

TVLine's guess: It's time to dim the lights, because Pangolin is none other than "American Idol" Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips. Not only did he work at his family's pawn shop before auditioning for "Idol," but his biggest song is "Home," hence the home base. And Pugcasso can sing! As for his relationship, Phillips met his now-wife when they were just 18 years old, and Pugcasso's romance is definitely giving that.