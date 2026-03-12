The Masked Singer Unplugs High Voltage On Care Bears Night — See Who's Under Every Season 14 Mask
It was "Care Bears Night" on the March 11 episode of "The Masked Singer," but not everyone was feeling all sunshine and rainbows by the end of the hour.
Pangolin kicked off the night's performances with a high-energy rendition of Irene Cara's "What a Feeling" from the movie "Flashdance," followed by High Voltage with Daniel Powter's feel-good classic "Bad Day." Up next, Pugcasso served up a folk-ified version of The Cranberries' "Dreams," and Crane finished things up with a dramatic (nay, dramatique!) reimagining of Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!"
The voters sent Crane and Pugcasso to safety, leaving High Voltage and Pangolin to face off in the "Care Bears Royale" for a spot in the Season 14 semifinals. With all the respect to the robot, Pangolin wiped the floor with High Voltage to the tune of "I'm So Excited" by The Pointer Sisters, resulting in his elimination... and his reveal as former soccer pro Alexi Lalas.
Did you guess High Voltage's identity correctly? There are still six celebrities whose identities have yet to be revealed, so read on for a breakdown of everything we've learned so far — and everyone we've figured out. When you're finished, drop a comment with your predictions: who will win Season 14?
Who is Crane?
"Clueless Night" clues: The '90s represent everything that Crane does, and she does it all — primetime TV, movies, and billions of streams. The feathered female has "crossed wings" with big names like Janet Jackson, Michelle Obama, and Angelina Jolie. She feels unseen at time, which shatters her confidence. As for visual clues, Crane's first package included a jar of sugar, a diamond, a nutcracker, little paper cranes, and ballet slippers. "I'm not one to shy away from center stage," she said about the slippers.
"Spice Girls Night" clues: Crane was lucky enough to have an actual Spice Girl, Mel B (aka "Scary Spice"), take her under her wing. Before that, her grandmother was her OG spice, even sewing evening gowns back when Crane competed in pageants. New visual clues included a football helmet and a hard hat, and her bonus clue was a train. "Not every journey sparkles, but this one was pure gold for my soul," Crane teased.
"Care Bears Night" clues: First of all, Crane let Robin Thicke know that she's not Ashanti. Her Colossal Clue was a football player getting down on one knee with an engagement ring. "I just kicked off my next chapter with a major win, and I couldn't be happier," Crane teased.
TVLine's guess: She may be flying solo now, but Crane once sang as part of Fifth Harmony before getting the "Motivation" to release her own music. That's right, Crane is Normani. Not only has she studied ballet and other forms of dance from a young age, but she also performed at the 2015 White House Easter Egg Roll. That same year, she was photographed meeting Jolie at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Additionally, the hard hat clue is a nod to Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" music video.
Who is Galaxy Girl?
Season Premiere clues: From a young age, Galaxy Girl was "on top of the world," accepted to the best schools on scholarship, and the youngest on stage — all before she could drive. Perfection was never her thing, however, so she walked away from all of that. Despite being "lost in the background" for years, she always believed she was meant for something more, so she worked her butt off — and her eventual rise was nothing short of "meteoric."
"Ninja Turtles Night" clues: People have tried to control Galaxy Girl's every move, but she has always resisted, like when she dramatically changed her look the night before one of her biggest shoots without telling anyone. She got the last laugh, though, because she shoot went "global" and became iconic.
"Ozzfest Night" clues: Galaxy Girl's first concert was Lilith Fair. She was inspired, but she wasn't "the one" who sang in her family, so she would practice at home in secret. But when she finally died, her family loved what they heard. Visual clues included a spider and a halo. "Not everyone earns a halo in their lifetime, but I sure did!" she teased.
TVLine's guess: We recognized Ashlee Simpson's voice the moment she sang in the premiere, but her first round of clues didn't really add up. Then came "Ninja Turtles Night," during which she recalled secretly switching up her look before a big shoot — and who could forget Simpson's dramatic transformation from blonde to black? Just thinking about it makes us want to revisit "Autobiography."
Who is Pangolin?
"Red, White & Clue Night" clues: Where Pangolin is from is "rich with American history," and everyone is obsessed with sports. Growing up, her football-obsessed dad would even quiz her on games and stats. After seeing a halftime show with her high school boyfriend, Pangolin decided she wanted to do that someday. He said it would never happen, so she dumped him and became the "halftime queen." Her bonus clue was the word "winner" because, as she explained, "My first big win was more than a dream come true. It was proof that passion and hard work can really pay off." Additional visual clues included a "no glass" sign and an astronaut holding a scepter.
"Ozzfest Night" clues: When Pangolin started out, she was living in her car and about to give up. Suddenly, fame hit and pulled her in a million different directions. She believes it only takes one powerful song to pull you out of the darkness. Visual clues included a kettle bell with a heart, a jar of tips, and the number 1,000. "I've hit plenty of milestones, but this one truly shimmered," she said of her bonus clue, a diamond.
"Care Bears Night" clues: Much to Jenny McCarthy's dismay, Christina Perri made a special appearance to put a stop to her guessing. "She's not me, and I'm not her, but Pangolin and I do love a girls' night out together, and I can't wait for the next one," Perri told McCarthy. When asked to expand, Pangolin added, "Our girls nights together have truly been some of the most meaningful and fun of my whole career."
TVLine's guess: There's a good reason Pangolin's voice sounds so inspiring — it belongs to "Fight Song" singer Rachel Platten! Her dad is obsessed with football, and she has songs called "Astronauts" and "Broken Glass," which were both alluded to in her first clue package. She also grew up in Newton Centre, Massachusetts, which is said to be rich with American history.
Pugcasso
Season Premiere clues: According to Pugcasso, he was originally supposed to take over his family's business, "but sometimes you have to color outside of the lines." Emboldened to forge his own path in life, Pugcasso threw his hat into the ring in a major competition... and won! He considers himself to be a very private person — er, dog — and has never worn anything close to the costume he's currently rocking on "The Masked Singer."
"Clueless Night" clues: Pugcasso comes from a small town, where he met the love of his life. Their courtship was like a rom-com until a tour forced him to leave her behind... except it didn't! His other half surprised him at the airport and joined him on tour so they wouldn't be separated. As he says, she keeps him grounded.
"Spice Girls Night" clues: Pugcasso recalled performing on the same stage as John Mayer and Bruce Spingsteen, terrified to face the hundreds of thousands of fans. But the stadium ended up going wild, and sang along with every word of his songs. New visual clues included a jukebox, a sign reading "Maximum capacity: 132 million," and the moon. His bonus clue was a letter of rejection for the role of a series lead. "Some people told me that I wasn't good at music," Pugcasso explained. "Luckily, they weren't good at their job either, so it all worked out in the end."
"Care Bears Night" clues: "Being a part of the Olympics changed my life forever," Pugcasso said after revealing an Olympic torch as his Colossal Clue. "I never imagined I'd have the whole world's attention. It was a pretty cool moment." He also mentioned that this isn't his first competition, which is actually a much bigger clue.
TVLine's guess: It's time to dim the lights, because Pangolin is none other than "American Idol" Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips. Not only did he work at his family's pawn shop before auditioning for "Idol," but his biggest song is "Home," hence the home base. And Pugcasso can sing! As for his relationship, Phillips met his now-wife when they were just 18 years old, and Pugcasso's romance is definitely giving that.
Who is Stingray?
Season Premiere clues: According to Stingray, he's everywhere, "from Michelin to the Met Gala." In addition to being a self-proclaimed party boy, Stingray also confirmed that he's a nepo baby, looking back fondly on the "amazing" parties his mom used to host, with guests including Michael Jackson, Luther Vandross, and Stevie Wonder. After his performance, Nick Cannon immediately knew who he was, saying that it's definitely a friend of his.
"Ninja Turtles Night" clues: Hollywood is full of sharks, but Stingray kept his head on straight because he had an oracle at home — his mother. She's someone who "changed the world," and he feels comfortable going to her about everything from family to his career.
"Twilight Night" clues: When it came time to propose to his now-wife in a tropical locale, Sting Ray was surprised to see a tarantula the size of her head. Fortunately, she said yes! Additional visual clues included a fish tank with a basketball, a witch hat, a coconut drink, and a cat. For his bonus clue, he received a phone call from his wife, whose voice was disguised.
TVLine's guess: As we've been saying since the premiere, this one has got to be Evan Ross, son of disco diva Diana Ross. Even better, he's married to Ashlee Simpson, whom we believe is hiding under this season's Galaxy Girl costume!
14 Karat Carrot
"Ninja Turtles Night" clues: This New York City vegetable now plays by the rules, but he used to be big-time trouble. He was even locked up at one point, with no hope for a bright future. So he decided to clean up his act, and it's been blue skies ever since. "I made a few bad judgment calls when I was younger, but now I'm living the golden life," he told the judges during their first meeting.
"Twilight Night" clues: Carrot says he met his wife when they were both 18 and he spotted her across campus. Unfortunately, their first interaction was "fiery," as they didn't quite see eye to eye. But he discovered that the way to her heart was by serenading her, and they've been together ever since. New visual clues included a basket with a "family of vegetables," the number three, a "winning image," a boom box, roses, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "They told me to shoot for the stars," Carrot says. "And I landed on one in Hollywood."
TVLine's guess: Full disclosure, we were convinced that 14 Karat Carrot was Bobby Brown, and we maintain that most of the clues still line up. The only catch? We forgot that Brown was already on "The Masked Singer" as the Crab back in Season 5. So our new prediction is — wait for it — Judge Greg Mathis! Yes, the syndicated TV judge. Not only does he have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but he and his now-wife went to college together, and he spent time in county jail in his younger days. That's enough to convince us.
Who has already been revealed in Season 14?
* We didn't even get a chance to guess the identity of Cat Witch this season; prior to the show's premiere, we knew that Disney star Kylie Cantrall would be competing as the magical minx.
* The first contestant eliminated after the season premiere (January 7) was Googly Eyes, who was revealed to be former baseball pro David "Big Papi" Ortiz.
* The Croissants were also eliminated in the premiere, but it wasn't until "Fear Night" (January 14) that they were officially unmasked as controversial reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley.
* "Fear Night" also marked the end of the road for cuddly knock-off Le Who Who, whom was revealed to be comedian Tiffany Haddish.
* "Clueless Night" (January 21) brought a pair of eliminations, with the reveals of Handyman as rapper Tone Loc and Scarab as actress Taraji P. Henson.
* Queen Corgi eliminated herself on "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night" (January 28), and was revealed to be podcaster Claudia Oshry.
* Calla Lily was revealed to be "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp on "Red, White & Clue Night" (February 4).
* Owl got his feathers ruffled on "Twilight Night" (February 11), revealing himself to be country star Billy Ray Cyrus.
* "Spice Girls Night" (February 25) ended with the melting of Snow Cone was melted, revealing "The Hills" star Heidi Montag underneath.
* After paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on "Ozzfest Night" (March 4), the show revealed Eggplant to be longtime soap star Jack Wagner.