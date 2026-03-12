Scrubs Boss Clarifies How Many Kids J.D. Has In Revival

J.D.'s personal life has gotten a little more complicated in the "Scrubs" revival, but according to showrunner Aseem Batra, the answer to how many kids he has is actually pretty simple.

During the original run of "Scrubs," J.D. and Kim Briggs (played by Elizabeth Banks) welcomed a son, Sam, in Season 7, Episode 2 (originally airing November 1, 2007). Sam very much still exists in the revival timeline.

What's new is the introduction of another son. In the Season 10 premiere, J.D. revealed that, since we'd last seen him, he had taken a job as a concierge doctor so he could spend more time with his "kids," plural, suggesting that he and Elliot had a child together sometime after the original series ended.

That child is finally named in Season 10, Episode 4, when J.D. mentions that he has Ollie "next weekend," adding that he recently built his son a bunk bed.

For longtime fans, the moment raises a few questions — particularly because the much-maligned ninth season of "Scrubs," which the revival has largely ignored, previously established that J.D. and Elliot were expecting their first child together.

According to Batra, however, the current canon is straightforward: J.D. has two sons — Sam (with Kim) and Ollie (with Elliot). And because the revival disregards Season 9 — not to mention J.D. recently built Ollie a bunk bed — it's safe to assume he was born well after that med school year.