Survivor 50 Recap: The Worst Kept Secret Turns Into A Big Mistake — Plus, Tribe Swap!

Twenty-one castaways playing in the sand,

For this milestone season, the fans get a hand

in the game Jeff runs, ya gotta drop your buffs,

and if you spill secrets, YA GONNA GET SNUFFED!

Whoa. Sorry about that everyone. Since "Survivor" host Jeff Probst tried his hand at the rap game, I thought I'd drop some bars of my own. But boy, do I regret it. Probably more than Emily regrets blabbing about Aubry's idol to literally everyone in the South Pacific. Producers and camera operators. The new tribemates she just met. The sea krait that bit Jake last season. It seems every organism on all of Fiji's 333 majestic islands now knows Aubry's secret, which baffles me for more than a few reasons.

I can understand why Christian told Emily so abruptly. He couldn't get her alone before the swap, so he had to resort to a poorly timed Plan B. Because in case they were separated by the swap, he wanted her to have all of the information. Therefore, if she was ever in need, she could turn to Aubry and start a dialogue (heh, sorry Aubry!) thanks to the almighty power of the Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol! (I still can't believe it's called that.)

But the very large thing that I can't wrap my tiny journalist brain around: Since Emily and Christian were swapped to the same tribe, why didn't Emily, I don't know, talk to Christian first before flying completely off the rails?! Emily says she's playing her game and not Christian's, and that's commendable. But sharing the intel so quickly seemed like a rash decision to make when potential clarification was literally there on Vatu beach with her. Yeah, yeah, I'm quarterbacking from the couch. I just love the Devens-Christian-Emily trio so much and I want to see them go far. But will Devens and Christian feel the same way about Emily once they reunite and compare notes?