Survivor 50 Recap: The Worst Kept Secret Turns Into A Big Mistake — Plus, Tribe Swap!
Twenty-one castaways playing in the sand,
For this milestone season, the fans get a hand
in the game Jeff runs, ya gotta drop your buffs,
and if you spill secrets, YA GONNA GET SNUFFED!
Whoa. Sorry about that everyone. Since "Survivor" host Jeff Probst tried his hand at the rap game, I thought I'd drop some bars of my own. But boy, do I regret it. Probably more than Emily regrets blabbing about Aubry's idol to literally everyone in the South Pacific. Producers and camera operators. The new tribemates she just met. The sea krait that bit Jake last season. It seems every organism on all of Fiji's 333 majestic islands now knows Aubry's secret, which baffles me for more than a few reasons.
I can understand why Christian told Emily so abruptly. He couldn't get her alone before the swap, so he had to resort to a poorly timed Plan B. Because in case they were separated by the swap, he wanted her to have all of the information. Therefore, if she was ever in need, she could turn to Aubry and start a dialogue (heh, sorry Aubry!) thanks to the almighty power of the Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol! (I still can't believe it's called that.)
But the very large thing that I can't wrap my tiny journalist brain around: Since Emily and Christian were swapped to the same tribe, why didn't Emily, I don't know, talk to Christian first before flying completely off the rails?! Emily says she's playing her game and not Christian's, and that's commendable. But sharing the intel so quickly seemed like a rash decision to make when potential clarification was literally there on Vatu beach with her. Yeah, yeah, I'm quarterbacking from the couch. I just love the Devens-Christian-Emily trio so much and I want to see them go far. But will Devens and Christian feel the same way about Emily once they reunite and compare notes?
So how'd the rest of the swap shake out?
With just three people gone, the fans have decided: We want tribe swaps! Gotta keep these returnees on their toes. Here's how things shook out:
On the new Vatu, we've got the aforementioned Emily and Christian, along with Q, Stephenie, Ozzy, and the rest of the "David vs. Goliath" three — Angelina and Mike. The three "DvG" members on the same beach? Could mean trouble! But someway, somehow, this pack of pals survived the night. (More on this in a bit.)
The new Cila tribe includes Devens, Cirie, Charlie, Kamilla, Dee, Rizo, and Jonathan, while Kalo became home for Chrissy, Coach, Genevieve, Joe, Tiffany, Colby, and Aubry.
Instant reactions? Rizo could be in trouble. He's the only original Vatu member that switched to Cila, which means the R-I-Z-G-O-D RizGod, Baby is starting from square one. And Dee's the only remaining former winner left. Seems like easy pickins to me.
As much as it pains me to say it, if Kalo goes to Tribal, Aubry's in a tough spot, put there by Genevieve, who seems to have found her next Rachel LaMont. I so wish Genevieve and Aubry could get on the same page and do damage, but that dream scenario seems to have fallen by the wayside. Aubry's got an idol though — here's to hoping she can use it correctly.
The tribe has spoken
With Vatu being the unlucky tribe heading to Tribal Council, all eyes fell on the "DvG" three — and they still made it out alive! There were some questionable moves here that left me scratching my head. Mike telling Stephenie to her face that he'll probably vote for her? It was a bluff, but still! It felt dangerous and unnecessary. And Q telling Mike to write his name down instead of Stephenie's? Eek! I did love how Q bluffed that he had an extra vote, but that fib coming from such a wild card like Q? Who's buying that?
Angelina's name was thrown around more than a football at summer camp, but honestly? Losing either of these big characters this early would be a tough pill to swallow. But when the votes came in, everyone except for Steph voted the chaotic Q off the island.
Well, cancel Christmas, because we didn't get nearly enough memorable Q moments on "50." Sigh.
Was it smart for Vatu to vote Q out? Does this put them in danger of losing the next immunity challenge? You know what to do: Go full tilt boogie in that comments section!