What Does Vera, Norm's Wife On Cheers, Look Like In Real Life?
Corner-of-the-bar fixture Norm Peterson (George Wendt) was one of the most beloved characters on "Cheers" with his wisecracks and friendly nature. Norm's wife, Vera, though, was a bit more of a mystery.
Norm often made "old harpie" jokes at his wife's expense; on the phone with her, though, he was gentle and kind. During the sitcom's 11-season run, Vera only appeared on-screen twice, and neither time was her face visible.
Vera was played by Bernadette Birkett, who met Wendt while they were with Chicago's Second City improv troupe in the mid-1970s. They married in 1978 and had three children together; Birkett made her first television appearance on "Taxi" in 1981.
Wendt, who died in May 2025, and his real life/TV wife each boast acting resumes that cover several decades. Birkett's first "Cheers" appearance came in a Season 3 episode where she was awkwardly romanced by mailman Cliff Clavin (John Ratzenberger): In the Halloween episode, Vera was dressed as Tinkerbell, and Cliff was in costume as Spanish conquistador Juan Ponce de León. The episode was the first instance of a running gag in which audiences never saw Vera's face. Once, she could only be seen from the waist down. Another time, her face was hidden behind a pie after a Thanksgiving food fight.
Those are the only times you can actually see Birkett on "Cheers." She has two other credited appearances as Vera; in both, Vera's voice is heard, but she remains off-camera. Still, her persistent spiritual presence in the bar makes Vera one of the most notable off-screen characters in TV history.
Bernadette Birkett's most recent TV appearance was on Arrested Development
Birkett had small roles in "Mr. Mom" and St. Elmo's Fire" in the early '80s and she made 42 appearances on "It's Garry Shandling's Show" later in the decade. When "Cheers" went off the air in 1993, she told People that the cast of that show got along "like siblings. To somebody peeking in from the outside, they look like they're having the greatest time in the world."
Birkett made one appearance on the short-lived sitcom "The George Wendt Show" in 1995 and played the mother of Jack Withrowe (Jason Lee) in the 2001 rom-com "Heartbreakers" alongside Sigourney Weaver, Gene Hackman, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Since then you might have caught her in guest spots on "Frasier" or "State of Grace" or in one of her two Season 5 appearances as Rose on "Arrested Development."