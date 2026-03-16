What Does Vera, Norm's Wife On Cheers, Look Like In Real Life?

Corner-of-the-bar fixture Norm Peterson (George Wendt) was one of the most beloved characters on "Cheers" with his wisecracks and friendly nature. Norm's wife, Vera, though, was a bit more of a mystery.

Norm often made "old harpie" jokes at his wife's expense; on the phone with her, though, he was gentle and kind. During the sitcom's 11-season run, Vera only appeared on-screen twice, and neither time was her face visible.

Vera was played by Bernadette Birkett, who met Wendt while they were with Chicago's Second City improv troupe in the mid-1970s. They married in 1978 and had three children together; Birkett made her first television appearance on "Taxi" in 1981.

Wendt, who died in May 2025, and his real life/TV wife each boast acting resumes that cover several decades. Birkett's first "Cheers" appearance came in a Season 3 episode where she was awkwardly romanced by mailman Cliff Clavin (John Ratzenberger): In the Halloween episode, Vera was dressed as Tinkerbell, and Cliff was in costume as Spanish conquistador Juan Ponce de León. The episode was the first instance of a running gag in which audiences never saw Vera's face. Once, she could only be seen from the waist down. Another time, her face was hidden behind a pie after a Thanksgiving food fight.

Those are the only times you can actually see Birkett on "Cheers." She has two other credited appearances as Vera; in both, Vera's voice is heard, but she remains off-camera. Still, her persistent spiritual presence in the bar makes Vera one of the most notable off-screen characters in TV history.