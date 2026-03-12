Family Guy Spin-Off Centered On Stewie Gets Two-Season Order At Fox

Stewie Griffin will explore space and time in a new "Family Guy" spin-off.

The aptly titled "Stewie" has received a two-season order at Fox and will premiere during the 2027-28 broadcast season. Seth MacFarlane co-created the show with "Family Guy" scribe Kirker Butler, and will continue to voice the titular character on the offshoot.

Per Deadline, which first broke the news, this latest extension of the "Family Guy" universe will not interfere with Stewie's continued presence on the main show — unlike Cleveland Brown, who was written off "Family Guy" for the duration of "The Cleveland Show," which ran for four seasons between 2009 and 2013 before the character returned to "Family Guy."

"I'd like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I'm excited to start pretending I'm collaborating closely with them on the show," MacFarlane said in a statement Thursday.

Added Butler: "I am honored and humbled that Seth, 20th Television Animation and Fox have trusted me with one of the most iconic animated characters in the history of television. I have known Seth for more than two decades, worked with him on half a dozen projects, and I am hopeful this is the one where he finally learns my name."