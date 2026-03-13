Law & Order: SVU's Aimé Donna Kelly On Why Curry Made That Decisive #TeamBenson Move (And What It Might Cost Her)

TVLINE | I want to start with that sweet, sweet boxing you were doing in the beginning of the episode. Are you a boxer? Tell me everything.

AIMÉ DONNA KELLY | It's so funny. I started boxing as a way to work out during the pandemic because I was absolutely losing my mind. All of these fitness folks were on Instagram doing, like, boxing videos, and I was like, "OK, this is cool. I don't need a lot of equipment. I can shadowbox in my living room." And since then, I've obviously moved offline and have started working with a trainer [Coach Ky], one-on-one, who's actually in the show. He plays one of the corner men for the FDNY opponents, which is really cool. We've been working together for two years, and I've gotten really into it.

It's a great way to work out, it's a great way to just kind of release and let go of all frustrations on a bag, or someone. [Laughs] It's a lot of fun. I am definitely not going to say that I am a pro fighter, by any means. It's just fun in your body. You feel super strong and capable when you use your body in that way.

TVLINE | How did you wind up doing it, on-camera, as Curry?

One of the writers, Kevin [J. Hynes, consulting producer] — who is fantastic — literally came up to me and he was like, "What do you want to do this season?" And I was like, "You know what? I wanna punch someone in the face." [Laughs] He was like, "OK, I don't know if Curry can really do that, but we'll see how close we can get," and here we are. Our writers are so fantastic. They take pieces of our real lives sometimes, and they go with it... I had so much fun that day on set.

TVLINE | I'm intrigued by her choice of corner men.

[Laughs loudly]

TVLINE | Why do you think she chose Bruno and Griff to be in it with her?

I feel like Bruno and Curry have had this history. Usually Bruno's the one that kind of goes off the rails, and I like rein him back in. So I think, as Curry, I know Bruno is definitely the guy I always want in my corner. And with Griff, there's still this mentor-mentee relationship that's happening with Curry and Griff. I feel like I've taken him under my wing, so this is a nice way to introduce him to another side of my personal life. [Laughs] It's so funny. [In the scene,] they have no idea what they're talking about! I'm the one that's actually doing the training. It's just fun to have them there. It's a little bit of levity — but also, to know that these two people are 100% on my side. The whole squad is, right? We get to see everyone root for someone on the squad, which is so fun. We don't get a lot of that, so I love it.

TVLINE | That's such a nice take on it, and now I'm going to ask a jerk question: DO you think Curry could take Bruno? Could she take Fin? Who in the squad do you think she could reasonably get a few shots in on?

[Laughs] Oh my goodness, let's see. You know what? I think I could go a round with Bruno. Why not? I think he definitely would probably overpower me, just given the stature, but, yeah, I think I could hold my own. I mean, listen: Curry is tough. The Curry Clothesline happened this season. I did a tackle last season. She's got some grit! She hides it, but she's scrappy. [Laughs]