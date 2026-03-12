NBC Sets Summer Premiere Dates For America's Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, And More

Things are starting to heat up at NBC: The network has unveiled summer premiere dates for some of its biggest hits, TVLine has learned.

The hit talent competition "America's Got Talent" will return for Season 21 on Tuesday, June 2 at 8 p.m., with "an all-new lineup of aspiring acts competing for the ultimate $1 million prize," per the official description. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B will return as judges, with Terry Crews returning as host. (Check out our recap of the Season 20 finale.)

The game show "Password" returns for Season 3 that same night, Tuesday, June 2 at 10 p.m., with Keke Palmer returning as host and Jimmy Fallon leading an all-star roster of celebrity guests as they "team up with everyday contestants in an unpredictable battle of wits and words, where teams use one‑word clues to guess the secret password for a chance to win cash prizes."

NBC will also unveil a new nature series, "Surviving Earth," this summer, debuting Thursday, June 4 at 8 p.m. Taking viewers back 450 million years, the series "celebrates the incredible resilience of life and the extraordinary journey every creature has endured to still exist today." Plus, encores of "The Americas," narrated by Tom Hanks, will air immediately after at 9 p.m.