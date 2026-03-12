NBC Sets Summer Premiere Dates For America's Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, And More
Things are starting to heat up at NBC: The network has unveiled summer premiere dates for some of its biggest hits, TVLine has learned.
The hit talent competition "America's Got Talent" will return for Season 21 on Tuesday, June 2 at 8 p.m., with "an all-new lineup of aspiring acts competing for the ultimate $1 million prize," per the official description. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B will return as judges, with Terry Crews returning as host. (Check out our recap of the Season 20 finale.)
The game show "Password" returns for Season 3 that same night, Tuesday, June 2 at 10 p.m., with Keke Palmer returning as host and Jimmy Fallon leading an all-star roster of celebrity guests as they "team up with everyday contestants in an unpredictable battle of wits and words, where teams use one‑word clues to guess the secret password for a chance to win cash prizes."
NBC will also unveil a new nature series, "Surviving Earth," this summer, debuting Thursday, June 4 at 8 p.m. Taking viewers back 450 million years, the series "celebrates the incredible resilience of life and the extraordinary journey every creature has endured to still exist today." Plus, encores of "The Americas," narrated by Tom Hanks, will air immediately after at 9 p.m.
"American Ninja Warrior" is back for Season 18, premiering Monday, June 8 at 9 p.m. The hit athletic competition brings together "the country's most elite athletes to conquer the world's most challenging obstacle courses," according to the official synopsis. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila return as hosts, with co-host Zuri Hall, and this season will introduce a new round featuring "a supersized three‑lane racecourse called the Tripleheader, where ninjas will go head‑to‑head‑to‑head in high‑speed, side‑by‑side races."
Plus, the game show "The Wall," hosted by Chris Hardwick, returns for a new season on Wednesday, August 19 at 9 p.m. The game, built around a giant four-story wall where contestants drop balls to win cash prizes, puts more than $12 million on the line each night, with each ball drop potentially earning $3 million. "Contestants compete in pairs and must blindly trust their loved ones to make the right decisions during the game to accumulate their earnings," per the official description.
