We Think Ken Jennings Would Be Great On The Traitors — The Jeopardy! Host Politely Disagrees

TVLine recently spent time with Ken Jennings while he was in New York, promoting "Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars," which kicks off Friday (ABC, 8/7c). The tournament's competitors, who will vie for $1 million for a charity of their choice, include past champions (like Lisa Ann Walter, "Abbot Elementary;" Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio;" and comedian W. Kamau Bell) and other notable players from past seasons (like Cynthia Nixon,"And Just Like That...;" Ray Romano, "Everybody Loves Raymond;" Rachel Dratch, "Saturday Night Live;" and Jackie Tohn, "Nobody Wants This").

While we had him, we asked Jennings about a bunch of "Jeopardy!"-related topics. Read on for his thoughts on..

... A 'UNIFYING THEORY OF "JEOPARDY!"': Take another look at that roster of returning champions. "What's interesting is, they're all comedians," Jennings notes. "My new, unifying theory of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" is that the comedians have a leg up, because they're used to making these connections in real time — in their act, to formulate jokes or ad-libs, or to yell at a heckler or whatever. There's a lot riding on them being able to put unusual patterns and connections together... Exciting to have them back."

... HIS FAVORITE TYPES OF "JEOPARDY!" MEET-UPS: In addition to "Celebrity Jeopardy!," the show holds several other tournaments: Teen, College, Teachers, and so on. If he had to pick a favorite? "The most tense is probably Masters, where the most money is riding on it," he says. "The clues get so hard that I don't know any of them anymore — and you're still watching people do it! It really is like the Olympics, where you're like, 'Can a human figure skater do that?! Is this pole vault possible?!" That's what Masters is for me." For pure overall enjoyment, though: "Probably Second Chance," he says. "The iea here is that these are players who actually did not win their first game, and their story would have been over. But what if we could look at the stats and scout out who might have been great, if not for one little flap of a butterfly's wing? One clues goes the other way — could this have been a 20-game champion? And the answer turns out to be: Yes, sometimes these people that we bring back for Second Chance turn out to be extraordinary players."