Ratings: Lincoln Lawyer Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10 With Season 4 Release; The Pitt Comes In At No. 2
Netflix's "The Lincoln Lawyer" topped the Nielsen streaming charts for a second consecutive week, climbing to 2.54 billion minutes viewed across 40 available episodes during the week of February 9–15 — up from 2 billion minutes viewed the week of February 2–8.
Nielsen notes that 74% of all viewing was for Season 4, all 10 episodes of which dropped February 5.
HBO Max's "The Pitt" followed in a distant second with 1.04 billion minutes viewed across 21 available episodes, marking its highest overall rank to date. Netflix's "Bridgerton" came in third with 873 million minutes viewed across 28 episodes.
Two more Netflix originals rounded out the Top 5: fourth-place "Love Is Blind" (856 million minutes viewed across 129 episodes) and fifth-place "Stranger Things" (717 million minutes viewed across 42 episodes).
Rounding out the Top 10...
Next came a pair of Peacock originals — sixth-place "The 'Burbs" (712 million minutes viewed across eight episodes) and seventh-place "The Traitors" (637 million minutes viewed across 45 episodes).
Prime Video's "Cross" cracked the Top 10 in its first week of Season 2 eligibility, landing at No. 8 with 613 million minutes viewed across 11 episodes. Nielsen also notes that the Aldis Hodge-led thriller had the highest concentration of Black viewers (40%) of any Top 10 series that week across both original and acquired titles.
Fellow Prime Video original "Fallout" finished in ninth place with 571 million minutes viewed across 16 episodes.
Netflix's German import "Unfamiliar" closed out the Top 10 with 497 million minutes viewed across six episodes.