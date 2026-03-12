Ratings: Lincoln Lawyer Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10 With Season 4 Release; The Pitt Comes In At No. 2

Netflix's "The Lincoln Lawyer" topped the Nielsen streaming charts for a second consecutive week, climbing to 2.54 billion minutes viewed across 40 available episodes during the week of February 9–15 — up from 2 billion minutes viewed the week of February 2–8.

Nielsen notes that 74% of all viewing was for Season 4, all 10 episodes of which dropped February 5.

HBO Max's "The Pitt" followed in a distant second with 1.04 billion minutes viewed across 21 available episodes, marking its highest overall rank to date. Netflix's "Bridgerton" came in third with 873 million minutes viewed across 28 episodes.

Two more Netflix originals rounded out the Top 5: fourth-place "Love Is Blind" (856 million minutes viewed across 129 episodes) and fifth-place "Stranger Things" (717 million minutes viewed across 42 episodes).