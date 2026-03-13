The Vampire Lestat Stakes June Premiere On AMC — Watch The Show's New Opening Title Sequence

Lestat de Lioncourt is officially going on tour this summer. "Interview With the Vampire" Season 3 (aka "The Vampire Lestat") has set a Sunday, June 7 premiere date on AMC and AMC+, TVLine has learned.

This announcement is tied to the release of "All Fall Down," the second single from the titular vampire, featuring vocals from his portrayer Sam Reid. The new track, by series composer Daniel Hart, also serves as the theme song for Season 3. "All Fall Down" is now available on all major digital music services, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, with more songs from Lestat expected to be released in the coming months.

In the show's upcoming third season, Lestat "goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by 'muses' from his wild and rebellious past," according to AMC. "As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population."

Along with Reid, "The Vampire Lestat" stars Jacob Anderson as Louis, Assad Zaman as Armand, Eric Bogosian as Daniel, Jennifer Ehle as Gabriella, and Delainey Hayles. The new season will also introduce several key characters from Anne Rice's iconic works, including Sheila Atim ("The Woman King") as Akasha, aka the Queen of the Damned.

Rolin Jones serves as showrunner of "The Vampire Lestat," executive-producing alongside Mark Johnson, Hannah Moscovitch, Christopher Rice, and the late Anne Rice.

