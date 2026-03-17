WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Tuesday: ﻿NCIS: Origins' Young Pride Debuts, Will Trent Returns To Puerto Rico, And More

By Claire Franken
Dwayne Pride and Gibbs in NCIS: Origins CBS

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: An "NCIS" legend joins "NCIS: Origins," "Will Trent" searches for his uncle, and "Summer House" gets flirty. 

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Showtimes for March 17, 2026

ET

Mark Normand: None Too Pleased

Netflix

The comedian turns married life, fatherhood, and hot-button topics into rapid-fire punchlines in this witty free-for-all where nothing is off limits.

ET

NCIS

CBS

A murdered drone pilot leads the team to a missing woman from McGee's past and a relationship he thought was long behind him; her reappearance could change the course of McGee's life.

Summer House

Bravo

Bailey gets her wish of making out with Ben while Jesse and Levi share a heated kiss; West makes a move on Ciara. 

Will Trent

ABC

When a murdered man shares his uncle Antonio's name, Will races to Puerto Rico; joined by FBI agent Elkie, he treks across the island and through the dense rainforest, chasing clues that make the search for his uncle increasingly personal.

ET

High Potential

ABC

When a renowned retired astronaut is murdered in plain sight, Morgan and the team uncover some of his mysterious entanglements; Soto travels to New York City to meet a high-profile political fixer connected to Roman's disappearance.

NCIS: Origins

CBS

When a lieutenant's water-logged body is discovered with a potential connection to an international smuggling ring, NIS Panama agents are called in to assist; Gibbs comes face-to-face with an old nemesis: Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Shea Buckner).

ET

NCIS: Sydney

CBS

The team investigates the suspicious death of a U.S. Naval officer who'd just learned he was going to be a father, leading to the discovery of a scandalous secret.

R.J. Decker

ABC

R.J. is recruited by Emi to investigate the disappearance of a wealthy rehab tycoon's son; Mel and Catherine discover they have different views on parenting and finances.

Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny

History

Season 2 premiere: From experimental war machines to the Presidential "Doomsday Plane" built to command America through apocalypse, these are the plans that reveal how near we've stood to the unthinkable.

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