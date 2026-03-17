What To Watch Tuesday: NCIS: Origins' Young Pride Debuts, Will Trent Returns To Puerto Rico, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: An "NCIS" legend joins "NCIS: Origins," "Will Trent" searches for his uncle, and "Summer House" gets flirty.
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Showtimes for March 17, 2026
Mark Normand: None Too Pleased
The comedian turns married life, fatherhood, and hot-button topics into rapid-fire punchlines in this witty free-for-all where nothing is off limits.
NCIS
A murdered drone pilot leads the team to a missing woman from McGee's past and a relationship he thought was long behind him; her reappearance could change the course of McGee's life.
Summer House
Bailey gets her wish of making out with Ben while Jesse and Levi share a heated kiss; West makes a move on Ciara.
Will Trent
When a murdered man shares his uncle Antonio's name, Will races to Puerto Rico; joined by FBI agent Elkie, he treks across the island and through the dense rainforest, chasing clues that make the search for his uncle increasingly personal.
High Potential
When a renowned retired astronaut is murdered in plain sight, Morgan and the team uncover some of his mysterious entanglements; Soto travels to New York City to meet a high-profile political fixer connected to Roman's disappearance.
NCIS: Origins
When a lieutenant's water-logged body is discovered with a potential connection to an international smuggling ring, NIS Panama agents are called in to assist; Gibbs comes face-to-face with an old nemesis: Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Shea Buckner).
NCIS: Sydney
The team investigates the suspicious death of a U.S. Naval officer who'd just learned he was going to be a father, leading to the discovery of a scandalous secret.
R.J. Decker
R.J. is recruited by Emi to investigate the disappearance of a wealthy rehab tycoon's son; Mel and Catherine discover they have different views on parenting and finances.
Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny
Season 2 premiere: From experimental war machines to the Presidential "Doomsday Plane" built to command America through apocalypse, these are the plans that reveal how near we've stood to the unthinkable.