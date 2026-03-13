Doc's Scott Wolf Warns Of Possible Tragedy In Final Season 2 Episodes: 'Not Everyone Survives'
We don't need anyone from "Doc" to take our vitals: After hearing Scott Wolf tease the conclusion of Season 2, we know our blood pressure is high.
Wolf, who plays the recently returned (and ethically ambiguous) Dr. Richard Miller on the Fox drama, recently discussed the final sophomore episodes with TVLine, and it seems Westside Hospital is potentially poised to suffer a major loss.
"The last two episodes are, as I understand it, going to be real doozies," Wolf told us. "The medical cases are incredible, but there are people within our core group that become at great risk at various points as we move to the end of the season, and not everyone survives."
Wolf could say no more about which character, or characters, might face peril as Season 2 winds down, but he did hint that "things continue to come to a head for Joan, for Amy and Jake, for Michael, really for every character in the building" in the upcoming installments.
"This show always finds a way to surprise and to use everything that's been building through the course of the season to pay things off in an extraordinary way," he added.
Which Doc character should we worry about?
For now, we can only speculate about the fates of each "Doc" character, and we're most concerned about Joan Ridley (Felicity Huffman), who just stepped down as Westside's chief of internal medicine as a result of her worsening myelodysplastic syndrome (or MDS, for the pronunciation-challenged). Joan now plans to focus on spending time with her family — namely repairing her relationship with estranged son Ethan — but perhaps a sudden complication will change things rapidly for her health.
In the meantime, Scott Wolf has at least confirmed that his character — who was absent from the first half of this season — will appear in all but one of the remaining Season 2 episodes, though he was tight-lipped about any major developments for Dr. Miller.
"I can't spoil too much, but Richard's around, doing his work and trying to be a great doctor, and waiting for people to find him again," Wolf said.
Regardless of which "Doc" character — if any — finds themselves in mortal danger at the end of Season 2, viewers needn't fear a possible cliffhanger: The show was renewed for Season 3 earlier this week, receiving another 22-episode order from Fox.
"Doc" airs Tuesdays at 9/8c, with the two-hour finale set for April 14 at 8 p.m.
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