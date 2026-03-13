Doc's Scott Wolf Warns Of Possible Tragedy In Final Season 2 Episodes: 'Not Everyone Survives'

We don't need anyone from "Doc" to take our vitals: After hearing Scott Wolf tease the conclusion of Season 2, we know our blood pressure is high.

Wolf, who plays the recently returned (and ethically ambiguous) Dr. Richard Miller on the Fox drama, recently discussed the final sophomore episodes with TVLine, and it seems Westside Hospital is potentially poised to suffer a major loss.

"The last two episodes are, as I understand it, going to be real doozies," Wolf told us. "The medical cases are incredible, but there are people within our core group that become at great risk at various points as we move to the end of the season, and not everyone survives."

Wolf could say no more about which character, or characters, might face peril as Season 2 winds down, but he did hint that "things continue to come to a head for Joan, for Amy and Jake, for Michael, really for every character in the building" in the upcoming installments.

"This show always finds a way to surprise and to use everything that's been building through the course of the season to pay things off in an extraordinary way," he added.