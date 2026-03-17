Good Omens' Narrator Is A Four-Time Oscar Winner

"Good Omens" is set to conclude this May with a special 90-minute episode. Prime Video's supernatural comedy series follows the misadventures of Michael Sheen's angelic Aziraphale and David Tennant's demonic Crowley, who became unlikely friends over the course of their millennia on Earth. The series was originally narrated by the voice of God, and sparked controversy early on by casting a woman to play God. Many viewers, though, likely wondered where they had heard God's voice before ... until they figured out it was Frances McDormand, who has appeared in several critically acclaimed films and won four Academy Awards from eight nominations.

McDormand's filmography includes titles such as "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Nomadland" and "Women Talking." She won best actress Oscars for her roles in 1996's "Fargo," as well as "Three Billboards" and "Nomadland." Additionally, McDormand's work as a producer on "Nomadland" saw her take home the Oscar for best picture.

McDormand's other Oscar nominations include a best picture nomination for her work on "Women Talking," and best supporting actress nominations for "North Country," "Almost Famous" and "Mississippi Burning."

Other notable recent work from McDormand includes her various roles in films by director Wes Anderson: "Moonrise Kingdom," "Isle of Dogs," and "The French Dispatch." She also appeared opposite Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth."