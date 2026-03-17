Good Omens' Narrator Is A Four-Time Oscar Winner
"Good Omens" is set to conclude this May with a special 90-minute episode. Prime Video's supernatural comedy series follows the misadventures of Michael Sheen's angelic Aziraphale and David Tennant's demonic Crowley, who became unlikely friends over the course of their millennia on Earth. The series was originally narrated by the voice of God, and sparked controversy early on by casting a woman to play God. Many viewers, though, likely wondered where they had heard God's voice before ... until they figured out it was Frances McDormand, who has appeared in several critically acclaimed films and won four Academy Awards from eight nominations.
McDormand's filmography includes titles such as "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Nomadland" and "Women Talking." She won best actress Oscars for her roles in 1996's "Fargo," as well as "Three Billboards" and "Nomadland." Additionally, McDormand's work as a producer on "Nomadland" saw her take home the Oscar for best picture.
McDormand's other Oscar nominations include a best picture nomination for her work on "Women Talking," and best supporting actress nominations for "North Country," "Almost Famous" and "Mississippi Burning."
Other notable recent work from McDormand includes her various roles in films by director Wes Anderson: "Moonrise Kingdom," "Isle of Dogs," and "The French Dispatch." She also appeared opposite Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth."
Frances McDormand is God on Good Omens
McDormand's God could be heard in every episode of the first season of "Good Omens," narrating the story of Crowley and Aziraphale's efforts to avert the end of the world. In a season that jumped between multiple narrative strands and in which all the characters — angels, demons and humans alike — were often completely oblivious to what was really going on, God's omniscience lent some much-needed clarity for the audience. However, the second season, which saw the series move beyond the plot of the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel it's based on, did away with this narration.
The only scene to feature McDormand as God on the second season of "Good Omens" came during a flashback to the Biblical story of Job, when Job (Peter Davison) spoke with the Almighty. Again, McDormand's role was purely delivered in voiceover.
The single-episode "Good Omens 3" is set to bring the series to a definitive conclusion. There has not yet been any official word on whether McDormand will return as God. It was confirmed that the final season of "Good Omens" would consist of only a single episode shortly after Gaiman, who co-authored the novel and served as executive producer on the series, was accused of sexual assault by several women. Gaiman has denied any unlawful behavior.