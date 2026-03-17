Glenn Close Saved One Of TV's Greatest Cop Shows From Cancellation

"The Shield" is one of the best prestige TV shows nobody talks about anymore, but it wasn't a massive success during its heyday, either. Faced with the possibility of cancellation following Season 3, the creators of the acclaimed crime drama tapped Glenn Close to keep it on the air. It paid off, as "The Shield" was renewed, but Close had some hesitations about signing up for the project.

"TV still was a poor cousin to feature films, but John [Landgraf], Peter [Liguori], and Shawn [Ryan] came to my apartment — and I don't think I'd even seen the show, but John made me curious and want to proceed," Close told Entertainment Weekly. "He was very articulate about his philosophy on how you nurture and support creative minds."

"The Shield" sees Close play Monica Rawling, the captain of the precinct where Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) and his team are based. Discussing her casting with TODAY, Ryan revealed that Close's police chief was a game-changer for the series: "We think this is an extremely unique, dynamic character that shakes our 'Shield' world upside-down over the course of the entire season."

Be that as it may, Close took some convincing before boarding the FX series. What changed her mind, despite television being regarded, then, as "lesser" to movies, was something no good actor can resist.