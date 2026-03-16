10 Worst Love Is Blind Couples Of All Time, Ranked

"Love Is Blind" has proven that real romance can develop between two people sight unseen, thanks to a few exceptional pairs who created long-lasting connections in the pods — but we're not here to talk about those people. No, we're here to assess the more common outcome from the Netflix reality series: terrible duos. It's time to rank the worst "Love Is Blind" couples of all time.

What better way to celebrate the show's milestone 10th season than with a little trip down memory lane, revisiting the show's worst matches ever? In the list below, we're highlighting the show's doomed duos, mismatched pairs, and good old-fashioned incompatible companions.

From plain and simple lack of chemistry, to dramatic poolside fights and altar meltdowns, our roundup puts a spotlight on the most egregious couples the experiment has ever seen — including one recent Season 10 pair! And prepare to be surprised: Some of the couples below were short-lived, while others made it all the way to the altar where they said "I do."

Keep scrolling to see which "Love Is Blind" contestants make up our list of the show's worst couples of all time — and find out which pair took home the No. 1 spot!