10 Worst Love Is Blind Couples Of All Time, Ranked
"Love Is Blind" has proven that real romance can develop between two people sight unseen, thanks to a few exceptional pairs who created long-lasting connections in the pods — but we're not here to talk about those people. No, we're here to assess the more common outcome from the Netflix reality series: terrible duos. It's time to rank the worst "Love Is Blind" couples of all time.
What better way to celebrate the show's milestone 10th season than with a little trip down memory lane, revisiting the show's worst matches ever? In the list below, we're highlighting the show's doomed duos, mismatched pairs, and good old-fashioned incompatible companions.
From plain and simple lack of chemistry, to dramatic poolside fights and altar meltdowns, our roundup puts a spotlight on the most egregious couples the experiment has ever seen — including one recent Season 10 pair! And prepare to be surprised: Some of the couples below were short-lived, while others made it all the way to the altar where they said "I do."
Keep scrolling to see which "Love Is Blind" contestants make up our list of the show's worst couples of all time — and find out which pair took home the No. 1 spot!
10. Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas (Season 1)
Jessica and Mark started off on the wrong foot: Jessica was clearly bothered by their 10-year age gap, but decided to forge ahead with an engagement against her better judgement. Their relationship went on to be incredibly awkward, forced, and devoid of any and all chemistry.
Did Jessica ever really give Mark a chance? Maybe not, but we can't blame her for simply not feeling a romantic connection with this 24-year-old bro. It happens! They just didn't seem to have much in common, which only made Mark grow more desperate to win Jessica back. At one point, Mark became so obsessed with reconnecting with his fiancée, he orchestrated a dinner date where they each ate in separate rooms and conversed through a wall. (No, Mark! No!) In the end, nothing worked. Jessica said no at the altar and the pair walked away from each other forever.
9. Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell (Season 6)
As a general rule, it's never a good idea to compare yourself to an international sex symbol; you'll almost never live up to the hype. Chelsea wasn't aware of this rule and told Jimmy in the pods that she looked like Megan Fox. Though she does look like Megan Fox, Megan Fox is a fantasy and Chelsea is a real human woman. Jimmy was, of course, underwhelmed at the reveal of the regular girl before him when they met for the first time post-pods.
After that awkward start, these two just couldn't communicate properly. They were constantly fighting, but things really blew up after Chelsea revealed on camera that Jimmy had previously hooked up with his best female friend. He felt like Chelsea had betrayed his trust, but Chelsea doubled down, saying the relationship made her uncomfortable. The couple ultimately broke up before making it to the altar — and for good reason! Chelsea's own insecurities were too big of a hurdle for this duo to overcome, and we're glad they went their separate ways.
8. Giannina Milady Gibelli and Damian Powers (Season 1)
Damian and Giannina's relationship was an intense rollercoaster full of high highs — literally, they went on a date in a helicopter! — and very low lows. One of their biggest arguments revolved around sex.
"You know how you tell me this is the best sex of your life?" Giannina asked Damian one day. "Have you noticed that I don't return the compliment?"
And with just a couple of sentences, Giannina proved that these two would never work, nor were they in love. If Giannina had concerns about their sex life, shouldn't the subject have been broached in a more sensitive way? But Giannina and Damian were often casually cruel to each other. Giannina likely wasn't aiming to improve their sex life at all; she simply wanted to make Damian feel foolish and insecure.
Damian wasn't innocent, either! On the wedding day, he blindsided Giannina by saying "I don't," moments after she had just vowed to love him forever. Giannina later claimed the pair had discussed saying "I do" at the altar, making it seem like Damian deliberately misled his fiancée in order to publicly embarrass her. But in this life, you do reap what you sow, so perhaps Giannina deserved it?
7. Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton (Season 3)
One memorable fight early on had us rooting against Matt and Colleen for much of their love journey. It all started when Colleen met one of her other pod connections Cole during the honeymoon phase of the experiment. The pair exchanged a bit of flirtatious banter, and Cole ended up telling Colleen that she was his type, while Colleen told Cole he was someone she'd go for in "the real world."
When Matt found out about the conversation, the man blew a gasket. He started scolding Colleen, swearing up a storm while his fiancée stood there crying, begging for him to listen to her side of the story. Matt ultimately left a distraught Colleen alone in their Malibu bungalow after he ran off to continue his meltdown elsewhere.
Even after that fiasco, these two somehow managed to stay together, but their method for resolving conflict did not improve — and Matt's jealousy continued to get the best of him. When Colleen stayed out late with her friends one night, Matt packed his bags in a huff, claiming he was leaving the relationship for good. Of course, he stayed, and the pair said "I do" at the altar. (Surprise!) Though they were married, they lived in separate homes for years, and they ultimately did get a divorce. Overall, this relationship stressed us out, and we felt like we were walking on those eggshells right alongside Colleen.
6. Chris Fusco and Jessica Barrett (Season 10)
We are so thankful Jessica and Chris were doomed as a couple; Jessica deserved so much better! Chris gave bad vibes from the start, but their relationship really took a turn when he kept putting her down for her appearance. Chris repeatedly told his fiancée that she wasn't physically his type, something that Jessica was willing to hear out. But the man continued to drone on and on about it, telling her that he was used to hooking up with CrossFit athletes and girls that do Pilates. Finally, Jessica saw no path forward with a man so outwardly disgusted by her, so she ended things.
That didn't stop Chris from showing up at the cast party acting like a drunken fool. He first tried to flirt it up with Bri, who was still engaged to Connor. When that didn't go anywhere, Chris decided to try shooting his shot with Jessica again by pulling her for a chat. He half-heartedly tried to rekindle things, clearly expecting Jessica to be eager to get back together. Luckily, Jessica wasn't having it, and the man only succeeded in solidifying his spot on this list of the worst couples.
5. Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze (Season 4)
All couples bicker, argue, and fight, but Jackie and Marshall's conflicts went below the belt. Jackie chose to become engaged to Marshall in the pods, thinking that his sensitivity and kind heart would be good for her. But it was ultimately Marshall's mild temperament that set Jackie off once they were living together as a couple in the real world.
Jackie urged her new fiancé to demonstrate more fight, to be more assertive, but Marshall simply wasn't an aggressive person. He repeatedly disappointed Jackie with his gentleness, so Jackie used his sweetness against him. She questioned his masculinity and sexuality before ditching her wedding dress fitting to go on a date with Josh, her other pod connection who displayed the kind of macho attitude she was seeking. Overall, these two were a terrible match, and their conflict was meaner than we like to watch play out on TV.
4. Irina Solomonova and Zack Goytowski (Season 4)
Irina and Zack's relationship was so short-lived, but it made such a huge impact on the franchise. Never had we seen a mean girl so blatantly pull her mean girl tricks on TV, yet there Irina was, mocking other women in the pods and laughing at their emotional distress during the early stages of the experiment.
Zack ultimately proposed to Irina over his other connection, Bliss, and he had fans screaming at the TV — what was he doing?! Of course, he wasn't privy to all the bad vibes in the women's quarters, but it was clear to viewers that this was not a lifelong match.
Ultimately, Irina was disappointed with her fiancé's appearance and personality. She should've broken up with him before they even went on the honeymoon, but Irina clearly wanted a free vacation so she went on the trip anyway. These two were such a bad pairing that we almost lost all hope in the decision-making ability of men. (But hey, Zack got it right in the end: He sorted things out with Bliss after his split from Irina, and the two are now married with a growing family. Aw!)
3. Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton (Season 1)
Diamond and Carlton were a match made in hell. These two seemed sweet enough in the pods, but everything came unraveled once they were on their honeymoon. It all started with a vulnerable admission from Carlton, who shared with his new fiancée that he was bisexual. Diamond responded pretty positively at first, supporting an emotional Carlton through the tough conversation.
The next morning, however, these two got off track. Diamond expressed that she felt blindsided by the revelation; she felt like Carlton had betrayed her by hiding his true identity during their courtship in the pods. Carlton stuck up for himself, saying he felt like Diamond would've judged him without giving him a chance if he had shared details about his sexuality sooner. Then, the conversation devolved into a nasty argument before spiraling into a full-blown meltdown. Diamond gave Carlton her engagement ring back, and Carlton hurled it into a nearby pool. He then called Diamond a "b*tch" while insulting her appearance. Diamond hurled a glass of water in Carlton's face and exited the conversation — and the experiment!
2. Deepti Vempati and Shake Chatterjee (Season 2)
Deepti was too good for Shake and we clocked that from Day 1. For someone so obsessed with appearances, it was a mystery why this man even signed up for an experiment explicitly designed to minimize the impact of physical attraction in dating. He became the Season 2 villain almost immediately.
Deepti clearly thought she could fix Shake, and for a moment it seemed like maybe she had! They were really bonding in the pods and shared vulnerable conversations together, which led to an engagement. But soon after, Shake started telling practically everyone on the show that he was not attracted to his fiancée. He said that she reminded him of an auntie, completely eliminating any shot at sexual chemistry.
Luckily, Deepti wasn't completely in the dark about her fiancé's shady behavior. We wanted her to break up with him all along, but she waited until they were standing at the altar to have the last word. She rejected him in front of his family and friends, but Shake only made himself look worse by continuing to celebrate the day with shots and talk of Nobu reservations.
1. Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett (Season 3)
You may be surprised at our No. 1 worst "Love Is Blind" couple of all time, but Cole and Zanab take the top dishonorable spot on our roundup because both of them were completely insufferable. Many of the relationships above were simply doomed from the start, thanks to one horrible party. Zanab and Cole, however, were both equally unprepared for commitment, and we found ourselves rooting for nobody.
Cole was extremely immature and child-like, and Zanab was high-strung and impatient, making them the world's most terrible match. Watching Cole and Zanab interact together was like watching a child try to mother a Webkinz — an erratic, nonsensical, and unreasonable relationship seemingly stemming from a vague curiosity about the possibilities of love rather than the real thing.
The infamous clementine moment only further proved our point: Zanab had insecurities that got in the way of creating an authentic relationship, and Cole was just downright annoying.
Who are your least favorite "Love Is Blind" couples? Sound off in the comments!