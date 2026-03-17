A Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Star Also Had A Small Role In The First Movie

A new generation of fans are being introduced to Rick Riordan's "Percy Jackson & the Olympians" series of novels, thanks to Disney+. The books, which follow the son of the Greek god Poseidon, received a movie adaptation in 2010, along with a sequel in 2013. In 2023, the novels earned a revisit in the form of an original TV series streaming on Disney+. Now two seasons in, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" has taken a fresh look at the source material, remaining more faithful to the novels than the earlier films. However, the series holds one unexpected connection to the 2010 movie.

The second season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" revolved around a quest for the Golden Fleece, which Percy (Walker Scobell) learns is guarded by the cyclops Polyphemus. A significant antagonist in the second season, Polyphemus is played by Aleks Paunovic. His casting as the cyclops on the Percy Jackson series is notable, because it's a twist on Paunovic's previous work. In 2010's "Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief," Paunovic played an unnamed cyclops seen briefly running through a forest.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Paunovic said the producers of the series didn't know about his role in the film, and he "wasn't going to say anything until the contract was done," in case it would affect his casting. Executive producer Dan Shotz's reaction when he found out? "Well, that's an Easter egg for people."