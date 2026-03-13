Amazon Hikes Price For Prime Video's Ad-Free Tier — How Much More Will You Pay?

If you want to keep enjoying Prime Video shows like "Reacher" without ads, get ready to open your wallet.

Amazon has announced it's raising the price of Prime Video's ad-free tier from the current $2.99 per month to $4.99 per month, a 67% increase, or $45.99 annually. The tier, formerly known as Prime Video Ad Free, will now be called Prime Video Ultra, and will offer a number of increased benefits, including 100 downloads for offline viewing (up from 25) and five concurrent streams (up from three). The new pricing goes into effect on Friday, April 10.

Amazon's Prime Video streaming service launched in 2006 as a free ad-on to the company's Prime subscription (which now costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually), with the first original series debuting in 2013. But in January 2024, the streamer began including ad breaks in movies and TV shows, offering subscribers the option of paying a fee for a new ad-free tier. (Rival streamers like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max have begun offering ad-supported subscription tiers as a cheaper option as well in recent years.)

Is it worth the extra cash to watch Prime Video ad-free? Let us know what you think in the comments!