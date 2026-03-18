Why ER Ended After Season 15 Seasons On NBC - Was It Cancelled?

"ER" was the foundation of the modern medical drama, of which there's enough to rank the current best, and fueling "The Pitt" as appointment television. Long before Noah Wyle's return to a hospital setting, "ER" would win 23 Emmys, 25 Golden Globes, and much more during its run. The show would end after 15 seasons on NBC, with an abruptness that made fans wonder at the time if it had been quietly cancelled. That's not the truth.

The medical drama was so massive that the New York Times released a post-mortem in March of 2009, shortly before the final episode in April, which explained why "ER" was ending. "The show's end has been predicted each year for at least the past three; early this season NBC executives still talked of possibly renewing it for one more September," Bill Carter writes for the Times, "but [the show's original executive producer John] Wells and Warner Brothers studio chiefs decided the show should go out while it still held a respectable audience."

The studio and the series itself decided to go out on top, making the call during Season 15 to wrap things up. The now-final season launched in late September 2008, featuring 22 episodes.