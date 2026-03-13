Save The Dates: Larry David's New HBO Show, Love Island USA Returns, And More

This summer is looking pret-tay, pret-tay good for Larry David fans.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star's new HBO comedy, "Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness," will premiere Friday, June 26 at 9 p.m., the network has announced. The seven-episode sketch comedy — first announced last July — will feature David and other comedy stars reenacting famous moments from American history, in honor of the United States' 250th birthday this year.

HBO has also released a sneak peek at the series, with David playing an onlooker to the famous photo of a World War II sailor kissing a woman in New York's Times Square on V-J Day. David's character attempts to kiss a random woman, too... and soon feels the wrath of her sailor boyfriend. (Press PLAY above to watch the clip.)

David will write and executive-produce the series with his "Curb Your Enthusiasm" colleague Jeff Schaffer. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will serve as EPs as well. The cast "will feature select 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actors and noteworthy guest stars," according to the official synopsis.