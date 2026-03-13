Save The Dates: Larry David's New HBO Show, Love Island USA Returns, And More
This summer is looking pret-tay, pret-tay good for Larry David fans.
The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star's new HBO comedy, "Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness," will premiere Friday, June 26 at 9 p.m., the network has announced. The seven-episode sketch comedy — first announced last July — will feature David and other comedy stars reenacting famous moments from American history, in honor of the United States' 250th birthday this year.
HBO has also released a sneak peek at the series, with David playing an onlooker to the famous photo of a World War II sailor kissing a woman in New York's Times Square on V-J Day. David's character attempts to kiss a random woman, too... and soon feels the wrath of her sailor boyfriend. (Press PLAY above to watch the clip.)
David will write and executive-produce the series with his "Curb Your Enthusiasm" colleague Jeff Schaffer. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will serve as EPs as well. The cast "will feature select 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actors and noteworthy guest stars," according to the official synopsis.
In other scheduling news...
* "Love Island USA" returns to Peacock for Season 8 on Tuesday, June 2 at 9 p.m., the streamer has revealed. Ariana Madix returns as host, with a brand new set of singles heading into the villa in hopes of finding love and winning the $100,000 grand prize. Plus, the Peacock docuseries "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, April 15 with the first two episodes, following Season 7 stars like Amaya, Jeremiah, Bryan, and Iris as they adjust to life outside the villa.
* "Bluey's Big Play – The Stage Show," a TV version of the touring theater production based on the hit kids' cartoon, will debut this Monday, March 16 on Disney+. In addition, 10 new "Bluey" "minisodes," one- to three-minute shorts previously only available online and in Australia, will be available to stream on Disney+ for the first time on Wednesday, May 20.
* Emmy winner Dan Levy's new Netflix comedy "Big Mistakes" will debut Thursday, April 9 on the streamer with all eight episodes. Levy ("Schitt's Creek") and Taylor Ortega ("Ghosts") star as siblings "who are in over their heads when a misguided theft for their dying grandmother accidentally pulls them into the world of organized crime." Watch a trailer:
* "Temptation Island" returns for its second season on Netflix on Friday, April 10, with all nine episodes dropping at once. Watch a trailer: