Firefly Animated Series In The Works With Full Cast On Board

Time to brush up on your Mandarin, Browncoats. The big "Firefly" news that's been teased for weeks has finally been revealed: An animated "Firefly" series is in the works!

Stars Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk (along with the rest of the cast) announced the news during a reunion panel at Washington D.C.'s Awesome Con Sunday.

In a new video that popped up on Instagram, Fillion announced that not only does he have creator Joss Whedon's blessing, but 20th Century Fox/Disney is also excited to see Serenity soar again. ("They said yes," he says.) As for showrunners, Fillion has two lined up: Tara Butters ("Agent Carter," "Dollhouse") and Marc Guggenheim ("Arrow," "The Flash"), a married couple who met while working on the series. A script is already written and an animation house already lined up: the Oscar- and Emmy-winning ShadowMachine. All they need now: a home.

Watch the official announcement below:

Fillion and Tudyk — who played Captain Mal Reynolds and Hoban "Wash" Washburne, respectively, in the space Western caper — have been teasing the news for weeks. In a series of videos posted to Instagram, Fillion was seen knocking on the doors of Gina Torres (Zoe Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), Sean Maher (Simon Tam), Summer Glau (River Tam), and Jewel Staite (Kaylee Frye), teasing that something big was on the horizon. ("Oh, it's happening," Fillion told Maher at his doorstep.)

Adam Baldwin (Jayne Cobb) can be seen in the new video that was posted Sunday (above), though Ron Glass, who played Shepherd Book, sadly died in 2016.

The timing of this is worth noting, as Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed Saturday that the "Buffy" revival series was no longer moving forward at Hulu. Both original series were created by Whedon and share a similar fandom.