American Idol's Top 20 Perform: Who Gets Your Vote After Part 1?

After securing this season's Top 20 during the show's first-ever 'Ohana Round, "American Idol" kept its contestants in Hawaii on March 16 for another round of make-or-break performances — and their fates are finally in the hands of the viewers.

That's right, voting has officially begun for Season 24, with ABC giving fans three ways to get the job done: you can vote online at AmericanIdol.com; you can vote by texting a contestant's corresponding number (see below) to 21523; or you can vote by commenting on the show's Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok account with your contestant of choice.

Now that that's settled, let's talk about this week's performances, some of which would have certainly blown the roof off of the "American Idol" studio... you know, if it hadn't taken place outside. Keke Palmer and Brad Paisley also made for nice mentors, while we think Palmer deserves a semi-permanent chair on that judges panel. The insight, the energy — we loved everything about it.

The episode gave us an eclectic mix of tunes from the first half of this season's Top 20 — Makiyah (1), Jake Thistle (2), Genevieve Heyward (3), Daniel Stallworth (4), Kyndal Inskeep (5), Kutter Bradley (6), Jesse Findling (7), Hannah Harper (8), Braden Rumfelt (9), and Brooks (10) — with everything from R&B to something called "resurrection rock" represented on stage.

Which of these singers deserve to stick around, and who do you think should get the boot? Read on for a breakdown of this week's performances, including TVLine's grades for each, then vote for your favorites in the poll below.