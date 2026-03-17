The Voice Battles Begin: Did The Right Singer Earn Kelly Clarkson's Super Steal?

With the Blind Auditions finally behind it, "The Voice" kicked off its Season 29 Battle Round on March 16 — and Kelly Clarkson wasted no time putting her hard-earned Super Steal to good use.

Fourteen contestants from Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend's robust teams faced off in pairs this week, with only nine remaining by the end of the two-hour broadcast. For the most part, we agreed with the coaches' difficult decisions, including the eliminations of several promising competitors. (We will say, we didn't necessarily see the need for the night's final steal... but we'll get to that in a minute.)

To prepare their team members for battle, the coaches assembled an eclectic group of celebrity advisors: Clarkson enlisted fellow "American Idol" legend Jennifer Hudson, Legend recruited singer-songwriter extraordinaire Muni Long, and Levine called on Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden.

Read on for a breakdown of this week's "Voice" Battles, including our grades for each contestant.