Casting News: The White Lotus Adds Max Greenfield And Four More, Last Of Us Casts Abby's Dad, And More

* "The Last of Us" Season 3 has added two recurring guest stars, per Deadline: Patrick Wilson ("Watchmen") as Abby's father, Jerry, and Jason Ritter ("Matlock") as WLF soldier Hanley. Additionally, Season 2 additions Ariela Barer (Mel), Tati Gabrielle (Nora), and Spencer Lord (Owen) have been promoted to series regulars.

* "Saturday Night Live UK" has set its first three host-musical guest lineups: Tina Fey and Wet Leg (March 21), Jamie Dornan and Wolf Alice (March 28), and Riz Ahmed and Kasabian (April 4). Episodes will stream Stateside on Peacock on Sundays — the day after they air on the U.K.'s Sky One and Now.

* Jane Levy ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist") has joined Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici's private-eye comedy pilot at NBC. She'll play Faye, who is "smart, resourceful and a force of nature," per the official character description. The half-hour series stars "New Girl" alum Jake Johnson as Mickey, an LAPD cop-turned-private investigator.

* Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Assassin's Creed" has announced the addition of four recurring cast members: Noomi Rapace ("Jack Ryan"), Ramzy Bedia ("Of Money and Blood"), Sean Harris ("The Borgias"), and Corrado Invernizzi ("Those About to Die").

* Social media influencer Haley Baylee will host Netflix's newly announced reality competition "Win the Mall," premiering this fall. Described as "part shopping spree, part social strategy," the series drops players into a living mall "where they'll fight to outshop, outsmart, and outlast one another — and only one will walk away with the keys to the ultimate prize."