George Clooney Changed This ER Star's Mind About Joining The Show

George Clooney had high hopes about "ER" right from the get-go. The same can't be said about John Stamos, though; he was reluctant to join the cast of NBC's beloved medical drama until Clooney had a word with him.

Speaking to The New York Times, Stamos revealed that he wasn't a fan of "ER" before he was offered an audition — he hadn't seen a single episode. "I actually had been asked on the show before, and I didn't do it. But I saw George Clooney in the commissary on the lot one day, and he said to me: 'Do "ER." It's a great show and it will change your life.'"

As Stamos alluded to in the interview, he was originally in talks to play Dave Malucci (Erik Palladino) before Season 6. The actor ultimately joined the cast as Dr. Tony Gates in Season 12.