George Clooney Changed This ER Star's Mind About Joining The Show
George Clooney had high hopes about "ER" right from the get-go. The same can't be said about John Stamos, though; he was reluctant to join the cast of NBC's beloved medical drama until Clooney had a word with him.
Speaking to The New York Times, Stamos revealed that he wasn't a fan of "ER" before he was offered an audition — he hadn't seen a single episode. "I actually had been asked on the show before, and I didn't do it. But I saw George Clooney in the commissary on the lot one day, and he said to me: 'Do "ER." It's a great show and it will change your life.'"
As Stamos alluded to in the interview, he was originally in talks to play Dave Malucci (Erik Palladino) before Season 6. The actor ultimately joined the cast as Dr. Tony Gates in Season 12.
John Stamos wanted ER to continue
John Stamos was a latecomer to "ER," but it seems that he agreed with George Clooney's sentiment about the show's life-changing qualities.
"I think they're canceling it prematurely," he said in the aforementioned New York Times interview. "I still have a lot of energy for the show. I think you could keep doing it as a spin-off."
Throughout his career, "ER" has remained one of Stamos' personal favorite projects, as he discussed in an interview with TVLine. "['ER'] was a perfect show, and up until ['Big Shot'], it was my favorite job. I really like this job, but that was, boy, that was a special show."
Stamos added that he would return for a revival if it's ever on the cards, but we shouldn't get our hopes up. Noah Wyle confirmed that an "ER" revival was in the works before, but it never made it past the conversation stages. For now, fans will just have to settle for HBO's "The Pitt" if they want to see "ER" alum in a contemporary medical show.