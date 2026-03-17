Star Trek: Starfleet Academy EPs Tease What's On Tap For Season 2 — And Which Two Characters Won't Be Back

What we won't see in Season 2, though, is more of Paul Giamatti's villain Nus Braka or Tatiana Maslany as Caleb's mother Anisha. Neither actor will return to reprise their roles in Season 2, Kurtzman confirms to Collider: "I will say you will not be seeing them in Season 2." But that doesn't mean they couldn't come back if "Starfleet Academy" gets renewed for a third season and beyond: "Their storylines are not complete... We would love nothing more than to bring them back and certainly have plans for that."

But we will see Caleb and his fellow cadets continue their journey of self-discovery in Season 2, Kurtzman notes to TV Guide: "Caleb's journey in the first season was the discovery of who he actually is and the understanding that he's part of Starfleet. That's just the first step, though. What it means to actually now embrace your destiny as a Starfleet officer when you never could have imagined yourself as that is a larger question of 'Who am I? And what am I capable of and who do I want to be now, when I could never have imagined being any of those things?' So that's a lot of what Season 2 is."

We can also expect more standalone episodes in Season 2, Landau reveals to TV Insider: "There's some really big concept episodes in Season 2 that really invoke 'Trek' at its best that I'm so excited for the audience to watch... People really do love these episodes that are sort of close-ended stories that really feel like a complete meal. And that's really cool because that's what 'Trek' always did so well in the past. And we continue to really do that in Season 2."

Want more scoop on "Starfleet Academy"? Got questions or tips about another TV show? Email us at asktvline@tvline.com!