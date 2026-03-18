Will Trent Star/Director Ramón Rodríguez Says Ulster Twist And Search For Antonio Serve As 'Springboard For The Rest Of The Season'

TVLINE | It was bad enough having James Ulster in his head. What do you think is going through Will's mind when he connects the dots and realizes that the copycat killer is Ulster's own daughter?

It's been an ongoing torment for Will. Even after Ulster's death, he's still haunting this guy. What was interesting creatively was exploring how far Ulster's reach goes — these acolytes, this family dynamic. We discover he has a daughter, and her sole mission is to torture Will because of everything she went through.

It just becomes this continued haunting. He can't get rid of this guy. Ulster has caused him so much trauma, starting with his mom, and it just continues. So when Will finds out about Adelaide — that she's been pretending to be an FBI agent — it becomes something much deeper and more personal. Now she's kidnapped his uncle. It's a real emotional trigger, and Ulster continues to impact Will's personal life and family in a very dark way.

TVLINE | Will says he knew Ulster's daughter wasn't who she claimed to be as soon as she referred to Lucy by name. What does it say about Will that he was willing to keep up the charade — putting his own life in danger — to see the case through?

Will doesn't have a lot of family, and that's something that's very near and dear to him. This episode really highlights how far he'll go to protect that. From the jump, when he sees the first victim is Antonio Morales, he gets on a plane to Puerto Rico immediately. That's pretty spontaneous.

Even in that moment with Adelaide, once she says Lucy's name — which he didn't say — he knows something's off. But she's also the only person who can lead him to his uncle. So for someone like Will, who doesn't have many family ties, the lengths he'll go to are unlimited. He'll do whatever it takes to maintain that sense of family. It's a huge motivating factor for him.

TVLINE | Will tells Dr. Roach that he knows Ulster isn't actually there — that he's just a figure of his imagination — but we later see Will confronting that manifestation on the streets of Puerto Rico from a passerby's perspective. What does that reveal about the state of Will's psyche?

It's been fun to explore those conversations with Dr. Roach, where she'S trying to give him tools to manage these visions. One of the big things she gives him is the idea that he has some control — that Ulster is in his head, so in a way, he has the power.

For most of the season, Will has felt completely out of control when these manifestations happen. But now he's starting to take some ownership of it. You see that when he turns Ulster into an elf and has him pop out of the tree — it's the first time Will really has the upper hand in that relationship.

Ulster has always dominated him with mind games, and that's still there, but it's nice to see Will start to implement what Dr. Roach is teaching him and realize he does have some control.