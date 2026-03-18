Cross Renewed For Season 3 At Prime Video
On the heels of its Season 2 finale, which dropped Wednesday, Prime Video has renewed "Cross" for Season 3, which will again consist of eight episodes.
"From the beginning, 'Cross' has captivated audiences with its layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense, and emotionally grounded storytelling," said Peter Friedlander, Amazon MGM Studios' Head of Global Television. "Aldis [Hodge] has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence, and heart. We're thrilled to continue this journey with [series creator] Ben [Watkins], our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios, and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson's iconic world to our global Prime Video audience."
What happened in Cross Season 2?
Per the official logline, in "Cross" Season 2, "billionaire business titan Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) calls the FBI for protection after receiving a death threat — one that links him to the murder of a wealthy playboy. Detective Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) lead a new joint mission to protect Durand and find the killer, who leaves behind gruesome clues. Meanwhile, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross' partner and longtime best friend, makes an unexpected connection."
Jeanine Mason, Wes Chatham, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill also star in Season 2. Executive producers include Hodge, Ben Watkins, Craig Siebels, James Patterson, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Aiyana White, J. David Shanks, Owen Shiflett, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa.
Are you looking forward to Season 3 of "Cross"? And what did you think of Season 2? Sound off in comments.