Cross Renewed For Season 3 At Prime Video

On the heels of its Season 2 finale, which dropped Wednesday, Prime Video has renewed "Cross" for Season 3, which will again consist of eight episodes.

"From the beginning, 'Cross' has captivated audiences with its layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense, and emotionally grounded storytelling," said Peter Friedlander, Amazon MGM Studios' Head of Global Television. "Aldis [Hodge] has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence, and heart. We're thrilled to continue this journey with [series creator] Ben [Watkins], our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios, and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson's iconic world to our global Prime Video audience."