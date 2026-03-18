Who Pays For The Renovations On HGTV's Home Makeover Shows?

In a statement to Business Insider, HGTV said that "generally, homeowners are paying for their services" but "may have access to discounted services or goods." Steve Ford, who co-hosted "Restored by the Fords" with his sister Leanne, told the New Yorker that folks who pay to have their homes renovated on HGTV "are getting more for their buck than they should" in the form of design experts they might not have access to otherwise.

Rena Register of Laurel, Mississippi had her great-grandmother's cottage moved and restored in a Season 4 episode of "Home Town" with Erin and Ben Napier. She said the expertise and quality of work she got made the expense and inconvenience worth it. Her project was featured on Season 4, Episode 2, "The Littlest House," which aired in January 2020.

In a chat that May with My Home and Travels, Register said she applied for the show because she wanted expert help with a project of this size. Register wasn't allowed to see work in progress but explained that "a scope of work ... is given to you before they start doing the renovation to make sure you are okay with certain things." According to an article about the episode at realtor.com, moving the cottage elsewhere on Register's mother's property and renovating it cost $95,000, which was $5,000 less than her budget.