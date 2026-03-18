Netflix's Age Of Attraction Couples, Ranked From Least To Most Delusional

The following post contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of Netflix's "Age of Attraction."

Netflix has a unique (and somewhat terrifying) ability to keep us hooked on reality dating series from which we really ought to look away. Case in point: "Age of Attraction," the streamer's latest attempt to convince singles that true love is imminent... if they can overlook something major about their partner.

Whereas "Love Is Blind" tries (and often fails) to set physical appearance aside, "Age of Attraction" puts together couples who don't learn each other's ages until they've already caught feelings at the season-opening nature retreat and have committed to moving in together. In some cases, yes, singles of similar ages do pair off at the retreat — but the show doesn't care about them! Instead, the six couples that get the most post-retreat screen time are the ones with substantial age gaps, a sextet of relationships that fall somewhere between "completely icky" and "surprisingly viable."

But even the most feasible "Age of Attraction" match-ups — like Theresa and John, who seem strangely compatible despite a 27-year age gap — have begun to collapse under the scrutiny of each contestant's friends and family, who arrive in Wednesday's newest episodes to weigh in on the weirdness of their loved ones' newfound romances. By the end of Episode 7, 23-year-old Pfeifer rightfully wonders about her relationship with 43-year-old Derrick, "What the f*** am I doing?" — and in our ranking below, we're asking the same question of all the show's couples (including one that didn't make it to the family visit phase).

Can any of these couples realistically go the distance? Or are they kidding themselves to believe 20-year age discrepancies make no difference to true love? Ahead of the March 25 season finale, we've assessed the show's six core couples, ranking them (lovingly) by the honeymoon-phase delusion they might be experiencing. Keep scrolling for all of our "Age of Attraction" thoughts, then drop yours in a comment.