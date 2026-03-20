What To Watch Friday: Peaky Blinders Movie, Wicked: For Good, Jury Duty Season 2, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Jury Duty" heads to a corporate retreat, "Wicked: For Good" streams on Peacock, and the "Peaky Blinders" movie arrives on Netflix.
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Showtimes for March 20, 2026
Deadloch
Season 2 premiere: Detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe investigate the death of Eddie’s former policing partner Bushy.
Dreaming Whilst Black
A network exec visits the set of "Sin and Subterfuge," giving Kwabena a shot to prove himself as director.
Is This Thing On?
A comedian (Will Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene, while his wife (Laura Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family.
Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat
Season 2 premiere: The next installment of the documentary-style comedy captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of a recently hired temporary worker.
The Last Thing He Told Me
While her parents follow a lead in Houston, Bailey reconnects with her late mother’s best friend.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
To get Hiroshi’s device back, Shaw and the team execute a daring heist at Apex Cybernetics.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.
The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel
The documentary explores the formative years of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the profound influence of original bandmate Hillel Slovak.
Wicked: For Good
Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile while continuing her fight to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum); Ariana Grande co-stars.
Women's NCAA Basketball
ABC
- South Carolina vs. Southern/Samford (1 p.m.)
- UConn vs. UTSA (3 p.m.)
ESPN
- Louisville vs. Vermont (12 p.m.)
- Notre Dame vs. Fairfield (2 p.m.)
- Iowa vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (4 p.m.)
- UCLA vs. Cal Baptist (10 p.m.)
ESPN2
- Ohio State vs. Howard (11:30 a.m.)
- Georgia vs. Virginia/Arizona State (1:30 p.m.)
- Clemson vs. USC (3:30 p.m.)
- Iowa State vs. Syracuse (5:30 p.m.)
- Oklahoma State vs. Princeton (7:30 p.m.)
- Illinois vs. Colorado (9:30 p.m.)
Men's NCAA Basketball
CBS
- Santa Clara vs. Kentucky (12:15 p.m.)
- Tennessee St. vs. Iowa State (2:50 p.m.)
- St. John's (NY) vs. Northern Iowa (7:10 p.m.)
- California Baptist vs. Kansas (9:45 p.m.)
TBS
- Wright State vs. Virginia (1:50 p.m.)
- SMU/Miami (OH) vs. Tennessee (4:25 p.m.)
- UCF vs. UCLA (7:25 p.m.)
- Furman vs. UConn (10 p.m.)
TNT
- LIU vs. Arizona (1:35 p.m.)
- Utah State vs. Villanova (4:10 p.m.)
- Iowa vs. Clemson (6:50 p.m.)
- Lehigh/Prairie View vs. Florida (9:25 p.m.)
truTV
- Akron vs. Texas Tech (12:10 p.m.)
- Hofstra vs. Alabama (3:15 p.m.)
- Queens NC vs. Purdue (7:35 p.m.)
- Miami (FL) vs. Missouri (10:10 p.m.)
Happy's Place
After Gabby's mother (Jane Lynch) shows up unannounced, Bobbie must help Gabby navigate their delicate relationship.
Outlander
A new neighbor relies on the Frasers for help, and Jamie exposes a false ally; William looks into the mysterious circumstances of his cousin's death.
RuPaul's Drag Race
The queens make over queer cowboys; Danielle Pinnock guest-judges.
Neighbors
Season 1 finale: When his choice of exercise apparel draws the scrutiny of his neighbors, life-long San Diego resident Danny embarks on a journey to find a more like-minded community in Pasco County, Florida.