WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Friday: Peaky Blinders Movie, Wicked: For Good, Jury Duty Season 2, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Friday, March 20, 2026 Prime Video

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: "Jury Duty" heads to a corporate retreat, "Wicked: For Good" streams on Peacock, and the "Peaky Blinders" movie arrives on Netflix.

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Showtimes for March 20, 2026

ET

Deadloch

Prime Video FIRST TWO EPISODES

Season 2 premiere: Detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe investigate the death of Eddie’s former policing partner Bushy.

Dreaming Whilst Black

Paramount+

A network exec visits the set of "Sin and Subterfuge," giving Kwabena a shot to prove himself as director.

Is This Thing On?

Hulu NEW TO STREAMING

A comedian (Will Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene, while his wife (Laura Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

Prime Video FIRST THREE EPISODES

Season 2 premiere: The next installment of the documentary-style comedy captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of a recently hired temporary worker.

The Last Thing He Told Me

Apple TV

While her parents follow a lead in Houston, Bailey reconnects with her late mother’s best friend.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Apple TV

To get Hiroshi’s device back, Shaw and the team execute a daring heist at Apex Cybernetics.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Netflix MOVIE PREMIERE

Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel

Netflix

The documentary explores the formative years of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the profound influence of original bandmate Hillel Slovak.

Wicked: For Good

Peacock NEW TO STREAMING

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile while continuing her fight to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum); Ariana Grande co-stars.

ET

Women's NCAA Basketball

See below for networks MARCH MADNESS

ABC

  • South Carolina vs. Southern/Samford (1 p.m.)
  • UConn vs. UTSA (3 p.m.)

ESPN

  • Louisville vs. Vermont (12 p.m.)
  • Notre Dame vs. Fairfield (2 p.m.)
  • Iowa vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (4 p.m.)
  • UCLA vs. Cal Baptist (10 p.m.)

ESPN2

  • Ohio State vs. Howard (11:30 a.m.)
  • Georgia vs. Virginia/Arizona State (1:30 p.m.)
  • Clemson vs. USC (3:30 p.m.)
  • Iowa State vs. Syracuse (5:30 p.m.)
  • Oklahoma State vs. Princeton (7:30 p.m.)
  • Illinois vs. Colorado (9:30 p.m.)
ET

Men's NCAA Basketball

See below for networks MARCH MADNESS

CBS

  • Santa Clara vs. Kentucky (12:15 p.m.)
  • Tennessee St. vs. Iowa State (2:50 p.m.)
  • St. John's (NY) vs. Northern Iowa (7:10 p.m.)
  • California Baptist vs. Kansas (9:45 p.m.)

TBS

  • Wright State vs. Virginia (1:50 p.m.)
  • SMU/Miami (OH) vs. Tennessee (4:25 p.m.)
  • UCF vs. UCLA (7:25 p.m.)
  • Furman vs. UConn (10 p.m.)

TNT

  • LIU vs. Arizona (1:35 p.m.)
  • Utah State vs. Villanova (4:10 p.m.)
  • Iowa vs. Clemson (6:50 p.m.)
  • Lehigh/Prairie View vs. Florida (9:25 p.m.)

truTV

  • Akron vs. Texas Tech (12:10 p.m.)
  • Hofstra vs. Alabama (3:15 p.m.)
  • Queens NC vs. Purdue (7:35 p.m.)
  • Miami (FL) vs. Missouri (10:10 p.m.)
ET

Happy's Place

NBC

After Gabby's mother (Jane Lynch) shows up unannounced, Bobbie must help Gabby navigate their delicate relationship.

Outlander

Starz

A new neighbor relies on the Frasers for help, and Jamie exposes a false ally; William looks into the mysterious circumstances of his cousin's death.

RuPaul's Drag Race

MTV

The queens make over queer cowboys; Danielle Pinnock guest-judges.

ET

Neighbors

HBO

Season 1 finale: When his choice of exercise apparel draws the scrutiny of his neighbors, life-long San Diego resident Danny embarks on a journey to find a more like-minded community in Pasco County, Florida.

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