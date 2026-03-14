Reba Reunion: Melissa Peterman Breaks Down JoAnna Garcia Swisher's 'Very Meta' Happy's Place Turn — And Previews Jane Lynch's Arc As Gabby's Mom

TVLine recently caught up with Melissa Peterman (watch the full interview above), who reflected on Swisher's appearance — and the surreal, "very meta" dynamic of watching her longtime co-star impersonate McEntire.

"It was delightful," she says. "JoAnna Garcia is very funny... She's a very good mimic and she's really sharp. It was hilarious."

Swisher's performance, Peterman notes, tapped into a comedic side longtime fans may already know well, but that the "Sweet Magnolias" star doesn't always get to show off.

"She's done drama, she produces stuff, she's so smart," Peterman says. "But she's wickedly funny. Her comedic timing is great. So it was really fun."

The "Reba" reunion also continued off screen... and involved a certain missing castmate.

"We crank-called Steve Howey a lot," Peterman reveals. "The three of us, when we were together on set, we would definitely leave messages for him. We were taking a lot of photos and sending to him."

On screen, the episode leans into the layered comedy of the situation: Kenzie modeling herself after Bobbie, while Gabby tries to emulate Kenzie — who herself is essentially doing a Reba impression.

"It's very meta, you know? Very fun," Peterman says. "Just the three of us trying to mimic each other could have gone on for a while, and it did in rehearsal a lot."