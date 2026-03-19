Survivor 50 Recap: Zac Brown Steals Camera Time, As Two Of The Game's Smartest Players Go Head To Head

Do you enjoy your "Chicken Fried"? A cold beer on a Friday night? A fun game on Wednesday, right? Well, "fun" may be subjective after that latest blindside on "Zac Brown Presents: Survivor."

The Country musician popped up in Fiji to cook some of the castaways a piping hot reward meal he pulled out of the ocean. Because apparently the dude's a pro at spearfishing? (Tata the Bushman would be so proud!)

See Zac wow the cast! See Zac fish! See Zac grill! See Zac strum! Not to be a total buzzkill, but we fans didn't vote for this. Should we care that celebrities are just like us and love the show and are watching along? Uhh, I guess? (Actually, I'm indifferent, but whatever.) But if you don't care one flying f...ish about country music or this particular artist, then we're just robbing precious minutes of airtime from this dynamite cast. A cast that has been delivering the goods every episode thus far.

It's not that I'm 100% against celebrity faces appearing on our beloved beaches. (Though the internet did bring out the torches when MrBeast showed up in the trailer.) Trying new things is the spice that keeps a show like "Survivor" alive for 25 years and counting. But this felt too much like a commercial for Zac Brown's Zac Browniness. I can deal with the Sanctuary reward. It was neat to see challenge winners Coach, Colby, Joe, Chrissy, Aubry, and Tiffany connect, vibe out, and experience this once-in-a-lifetime reward together. But giving Zac his own fishing segment felt like one step too far, despite how well it was shot. (Sorry, Zac, but this ain't "Shark Week"!)

I would've rather heard more from the challenge losers, because those Tribal Council dynamics? WHOA, NELLIE! So let's dive into the thick of things because after losing the season's most physically demanding challenge yet, Vatu is once again sent to Tribal for back-to-back hangs with Jeff Probst. And watching how it all went down? Even better than a pair of jeans that fit just right! (I hate myself.)