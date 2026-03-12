Survivor 50's [Spoiler] Reveals First Reaction To That 'Unfortunate' Tribe Swap: 'I'm Done, I'm Toast'

Spoilers ahead for Wednesday's episode of "Survivor 50"!

Episode 3 of "Survivor" revealed yet another result from the "In the Hands of the Fans" vote: You wanted tribe swaps, and you got 'em!

Quintavius "Q" Burdette, however, felt a different kind of way about the game's latest twist. After losing Kyle to an injury and Colby from the swap, Q found himself on a tribe with original ally Stephenie, former Cila members Emily and Ozzy, and the "David vs. Goliath" threesome — Angelina, Christian, and Mike White. Not exactly the best split for a guy who lost his vote in Episode 1 and never really gelled with jacket queen Angelina. After losing the immunity challenge, Q attempted to bluff about having an extra vote advantage, but everyone on New Vatu not named Stephenie wrote his name down anyway and sent him packing. (Read our recap here.)

"Man, I was bummed, because I was having so much fun," Q tells TVLine in the video embedded above. "I thought it was way too soon, way too early. I feel like what I bring to the table for another tribe member is a distraction, in a way. The more they're looking at me, the less they're looking at you. I feel like they rushed their hand a bit."