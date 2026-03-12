Survivor 50's [Spoiler] Reveals First Reaction To That 'Unfortunate' Tribe Swap: 'I'm Done, I'm Toast'
Spoilers ahead for Wednesday's episode of "Survivor 50"!
Episode 3 of "Survivor" revealed yet another result from the "In the Hands of the Fans" vote: You wanted tribe swaps, and you got 'em!
Quintavius "Q" Burdette, however, felt a different kind of way about the game's latest twist. After losing Kyle to an injury and Colby from the swap, Q found himself on a tribe with original ally Stephenie, former Cila members Emily and Ozzy, and the "David vs. Goliath" threesome — Angelina, Christian, and Mike White. Not exactly the best split for a guy who lost his vote in Episode 1 and never really gelled with jacket queen Angelina. After losing the immunity challenge, Q attempted to bluff about having an extra vote advantage, but everyone on New Vatu not named Stephenie wrote his name down anyway and sent him packing. (Read our recap here.)
"Man, I was bummed, because I was having so much fun," Q tells TVLine in the video embedded above. "I thought it was way too soon, way too early. I feel like what I bring to the table for another tribe member is a distraction, in a way. The more they're looking at me, the less they're looking at you. I feel like they rushed their hand a bit."
The swap and having zero vote left Q's hands tied
Despite his disappointment in becoming an early boot — he became the fourth player to exit the game — Q admits, "They got me when they could."
"It's gameplay and I respect it and I appreciate it, but at the same time, we were robbed of many, many moments that could have happened," he says.
According to Q, there was no "big mistake" to revel in. No regrets to sweat over. He simply picked the wrong buff during the tribe swap.
"That swap is what took me out. There's no gameplay that magically happened that was spectacular, or no wool over my eyes. The second I pulled that buff, I sensed that I was in trouble," he says. "What do you do in that situation? You don't have a vote. You're playing with people who've had relationships for seven, eight years. You're playing with folks who play video games outside of 'Survivor' together, who know each other. What am I to do? They're not voting each other. The only real options at that point in time are Stephenie and me."
In the video above, Q spills on Jeff's rapping skills, his extra vote bluff, what fans didn't see on their TV screens, and so much more!