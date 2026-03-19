The Masked Singer Beams Up Two More Singers On Star Trek Night — See Who's Under Every Season 14 Mask

Only four unmasked contestants remain on "The Masked Singer" after the March 18 episode — five, if you count Cat Witch. (Speaking of whom, how has Rita Ora not figured Kylie Cantrall out yet? Katsye?! That's your daughter!)

"Star Trek Night" gave us a fun mix of very different musical experiences, beginning with Stingray's spot-on Weeknd impression on "Starboy," followed by Cat Witch with a high-energy performance of "Starships" by... someone. Her name is escaping us for some reason, but whoever she is, we wish her well.

14 Karat Carrot was up next, absolutely feeling himself on Earth, Wind & Fire's "Shining Star"; followed by Galaxy Girl, who delivered a dazzling rendition of Ellie Goulding's "Lights" before collapsing on stage. Don't worry, she's fine!

In fact, Galaxy Girl is better than fine, because she and Cat Witch are officially moving ahead to the season finale. The same, however, cannot be said for 14 Karat Carrot and Stingray, both of whom were unmasked after being voted out of the competition.

So, which celebrities were hiding under these two masks? If you've been keeping up with our coverage, you already know: 14 Karat Carrot is daytime legend Judge Greg Mathis, while Stingray is Diana Ross' son (and a recurring actor on The CW's "90210," which is a fact you now know) Evan Ross.

Now that two more contestants have been unmasked, let's talk about who's still in the competition. Read on for a breakdown of everything we've learned so far, along with our final guesses for each. When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts on all things Season 14.