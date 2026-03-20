Michael J. Fox's Role On Shrinking, Explained

Michael J. Fox appears in "Shrinking" Season 3, marking his reunion with creator Bill Lawrence, with whom he previously worked on ABC's "Spin City." He plays Gerry, who strikes up a friendship with Harrison Ford's Paul after they meet in a doctor's waiting room. Gerry and Paul both suffer from Parkinson's disease, and they quickly bond over their shared experience.

However, there may be some confusion about Gerry. Is he real, or is he a figment of Paul's imagination? The answer is both. When we first meet Fox's character in the "Shrinking" Season 3 premiere, he asks Paul if he's experienced any hallucinations. Later on, he appears as Paul's first hallucination, eating cake in his kitchen.

Gerry returns in Season 3's fourth episode, "The Field," as a patient of Paul's, and the two discuss the aforementioned hallucination. He is clearly present in this episode, though, as Gaby (Jessica Williams) and Jimmy (Jason Segel) also interact with him. Similarly, Gerry has a conversation with Raymond (Neil Flynn) in Episode 7, "I Will Be Grape," further confirming that he's real.

Whether he is a real person or a hallucination, Gerry is there to remind people about what people affected by Parkinson's disease go through on a daily basis. Additionally, Fox agreed to join the Apple TV streaming series to raise awareness for the condition.