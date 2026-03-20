Michael J. Fox's Role On Shrinking, Explained
Michael J. Fox appears in "Shrinking" Season 3, marking his reunion with creator Bill Lawrence, with whom he previously worked on ABC's "Spin City." He plays Gerry, who strikes up a friendship with Harrison Ford's Paul after they meet in a doctor's waiting room. Gerry and Paul both suffer from Parkinson's disease, and they quickly bond over their shared experience.
However, there may be some confusion about Gerry. Is he real, or is he a figment of Paul's imagination? The answer is both. When we first meet Fox's character in the "Shrinking" Season 3 premiere, he asks Paul if he's experienced any hallucinations. Later on, he appears as Paul's first hallucination, eating cake in his kitchen.
Gerry returns in Season 3's fourth episode, "The Field," as a patient of Paul's, and the two discuss the aforementioned hallucination. He is clearly present in this episode, though, as Gaby (Jessica Williams) and Jimmy (Jason Segel) also interact with him. Similarly, Gerry has a conversation with Raymond (Neil Flynn) in Episode 7, "I Will Be Grape," further confirming that he's real.
Whether he is a real person or a hallucination, Gerry is there to remind people about what people affected by Parkinson's disease go through on a daily basis. Additionally, Fox agreed to join the Apple TV streaming series to raise awareness for the condition.
Michael J. Fox joined Shrinking for an important reason
Michael J. Fox, who is affected by Parkinson's in real life, has a limited role in "Shrinking." However, his scenes are meaningful and mostly focus on him and Paul discussing the condition, noting its symptoms and the psychological toll it can take. Their conversations are also very humorous, but they effectively highlight the impact of the disease. That's the reason why Fox signed up for the series.
"Seeing him in action is especially meaningful, inspiring the entire Parkinson's community and underscoring the important role every individual plays in driving research forward," Debi Brooks, the CEO of the Michael J. Fox Foundation, told Parkinson's News Today. "With this opportunity, we look forward to amplifying the national conversation around living with Parkinson's and connecting more people to our urgent mission of finding a cure."
Apple TV recently renewed "Shrinking" for a fourth season, which will allow the show to keep shining a spotlight on Parkinson's disease and raise even more awareness. As of this writing, the premiere date has yet to be confirmed.