Another Grey's Anatomy Love Story Ends In Tragedy: Niko Terho Previews Lucas' Painful, Angry Road Ahead

The March 19 episode of "Grey's Anatomy" finally brought the moment fans have been dreading for months: after moving in with Lucas & Co. for hospice treatment last week, Katie Rogers has died.

"I always had it in the back of my mind that it was going to happen, but it didn't really become real and the whole devastation of it didn't really hit until it actually arrived," actor Niko Terho (Lucas) tells TVLine.

To make matters worse, Lucas wasn't home for the actual moment of Katie's death, as he was rushing to the hospital to pick up more containers to drain Katie's fluid and make her more comfortable. And to make matters even worse, the only reason he didn't have his own containers is become Simone hid them; Bailey had instructed them not to over-drain Katie's fluid, which could cause additional complications, but Lucas couldn't stand to see her in more pain.

It was the cherry on top of a classic heartbreaking hour of "Grey's," during which Katie and Lucas finally confessed their feelings to one another. They held hands in bed, imagining how they might have met under much happier circumstances. They dreamt of a life together in the city, where she'd have her own therapy practice and he'd be doing a fellowship. If only for a moment, and only in their collective dream, she felt like she made it to New York.

Below, Terho speaks with TVLine about Katie's death, the anger Lucas will carry towards Simone, and what he's learned about his character through this devastating ordeal: