What To Watch Saturday: When Calls The Heart Prequel, The Madison Wraps, BTS Comeback Concert, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Bethany Joy Lenz leads a "When Calls the Heart" prequel, "The Madison" wraps its freshman run, and BTS' comeback concert streams live on Netflix.
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Showtimes for March 21, 2026
Hope Valley: 1874
Series premiere: Bethany Joy Lenz stars in this "When Calls the Heart" prequel exploring the earliest days of the frontier settlement that later became Hope Valley. (Subsequent episodes will stream Thursdays, starting March 26.)
The Madison
Season 1 finale: Paige punches a coworker; Abigail confronts Van; therapy forces Stacy to finally face her grief.
BTS: The Comeback Live – Arirang
BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook reunite for their first performance following the members' completion of South Korea's mandatory military service.
Women's NCAA Basketball
ABC
- South Carolina vs. Southern/Samford (1 p.m.)
- UConn vs. UTSA (3 p.m.)
ESPN
- Louisville vs. Vermont (12 p.m.)
- Notre Dame vs. Fairfield (2 p.m.)
- Iowa vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (4 p.m.)
- UCLA vs. Cal Captist (10 p.m.)
ESPN2
- Ohio State vs. Howard (11:30 a.m.)
- Georgia vs. Virginia/Arizona State (1:30 p.m.)
- Clemson vs. USC (3:30 p.m.)
- Iowa State vs. Syracuse (5:30 p.m.)
- Oklahoma State vs. Princeton (7:30 p.m.)
- Illinois vs. Colorado (9:30 p.m.)
Men's NCAA Basketball
CBS
- Saint Louis vs. Michigan (12:10 p.m.)
- Louisville vs. Michigan State (2:45 p.m.)
- TCU vs. Duke (5:15 p.m.)
- VCU vs. Illinois (7:50 p.m.)
TNT
- Texas A&M vs. Houston (6:10 p.m.)
- Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska (8:45 p.m.)
TBS & truTV
- Texas vs. Gonzaga (7:10 p.m.)
- High Point vs. Arkansas (9:45 p.m.)
I Killed Him In My Sleep
A woman (Abigail Breslin) desperate for money enrolls in a sleep study that spirals into terror when she experiences a vivid, violent dream of a dying man, a bloody knife in her hand, and a voice accusing her of murder.
Two For Tee
A Chinese American pottery artist (Janel Parrish) and a community center handyman (Chris McNally) try to save the center from closure.
Have I Got News for You
Journalist Ari Shapiro and comedian Hari Kondabolu join the panel.
48 Hours
A man comes clean about why he killed his father in the summer of 2013.
Duck Dynasty: The Revival
When Willie and Jase have a dispute over fishing rights in the family pond, the two settle things in court with Judge Si, who motions for a fishing showdown.