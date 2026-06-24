What To Watch Wednesday: Bennet Sister And Vox Machina Finales, Avatar 3 And Sheep Detectives Start Streaming, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "The Other Bennet Sister" and "The Legend of Vox Machina" wrap their seasons, while "Avatar: Fire And Ash" and "The Sheep Detectives" begin streaming.
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Showtimes for June 24, 2026
A Woman of Substance
Series premiere: A Yorkshire maid (played by Brenda Blethyn and Jessica Reynolds) defies the limits placed upon her in a decades-spanning tale of power and revenge.
The American Experiment
The five-part docuseries reexamines the improbable achievement that was the nation's founding, and the radical question at the center of the American Revolution: Can a people govern themselves? Talking heads include Kamala Harris, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Al Gore, Mike Pence, and Nancy Pelosi.
Avatar: Fire and Ash
James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.
In the Hand of Dante
A writer (Oscar Isaac) helps a mob boss steal Dante's handwritten "Divine Comedy" manuscript as a parallel tale follows the 14th-century poet creating his masterpiece; Gal Gadot, Gerard Butler, Jason Momoa, Martin Scorsese, John Malkovich, and Al Pacino co-star.
The Legend of Vox Machina
Season 4 finale: Everything changed. I came looking for an adventure to put in a book. I found something else entirely. Doty... end of chapter.
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
Paranoia, packages, and a painful parting.
The Other Bennet Sister
Season 1 finale: Mary faces renewed pressure from her mother to find a match.
The Sheep Detectives
After a mysterious incident disrupts life on a farm, a flock of sheep (voiced by Bryan Cranston, Rhys Darby, Brett Goldstein, Regina Hall, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris O'Dowd, Bella Ramsey, and Patrick Stewart) sets out to solve the case themselves, proving they're far more perceptive than their shepherd (Hugh Jackman) ever realized. Nicholas Braun, Hong Chau, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, and Emma Thompson also star.
Wild Cherry
Series premiere: The friendship between a self-made businesswoman (Carmen Ejogo) and her wealthy best friend (Eve Best) is put to the test when their daughters become embroiled in a scandal that shatters their community's perfect image.
FIFA World Cup
- Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar (3 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Switzerland vs. Canada (3 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Morocco vs. Haiti (6 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Scotland vs. Brazil (6 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Czechia vs. Mexico (9 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- South Africa vs. South Korea (9 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
Brilliant Minds
Wolf treats an anxious teen boy who's faced with a terrifying procedure: awake brain surgery; Carol and Dana investigate possible corruption at Hudson Oaks.
NBA Draft
The draft continues live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The Valley
Schwartz’s birthday party erupts into chaos after Lala calls out Danny’s social media behavior; Zack’s temper flares; Luke and Kristen continue to clash.
Next Gen NYC
Season 2 premiere: Ariana and Hudson’s breakup goes public; Charlie’s still iced out after his scandal; Ava and Gia’s feud spirals after a confrontation gets messy.