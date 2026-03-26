Who Played Drew Carey's Rarely-Seen Boss In The First Season Of His Show?

Pollak's role as Mr. Bell was never meant to be highly involved. "I had known Drew Carey for a long time, and he asked me to do him this favor of being the voice of his boss," Pollak explained to Chattanoogan.com in 2005. Since the character primarily existed as a voice on the other end of a call, he didn't even have to be on set; instead, he could simply phone his lines in to be recorded. "I thought it was a good gag," Carey recalled while guesting on "Kevin Pollak's Chat Show."

However, the setup couldn't last forever. Due to the popularity of Mr. Bell, ABC wanted him to finally show up on camera. Carey called Pollak partway through the season and explained the situation, joking that hiring the comedian for on-screen work would likely have been too expensive — so they came up with the solution of firing the character. As Pollak told Carey on his show, "[It] was a great thrill after doing the voice of him for the first season to actually walk out with my cardbox box full of Mr. Bell items."

Pollak broke into television in 1984 on "Hot Flashes," and has since built a long career across television and film. Notably, he made 32 appearances as Moishe Maisel on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" between 2017 and 2023 (including the show's finale), and later popped up in seven episodes of Cedric The Entertainer's sitcom "The Neighborhood" — though his brief stint on Carey's show remains one of his more unusual TV roles.