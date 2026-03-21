Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Nicholas Brendon Dead At 54
Nicholas Brendon, best known for playing Xander on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has died at the age of 54.
Brendon's family confirmed the news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."
The family statement added: "While it's no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support."
Brendon gained fame as Xander on Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Brendon was still a young actor trying to find his foothold in Hollywood when he landed the role of witty outcast Xander on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," which debuted on The WB in 1997. Xander was a member of the show's "Scooby Gang," including Sarah Michelle Gellar's slayer Buffy and Alyson Hannigan's witch Willow, but Xander had no supernatural abilities of his own, instead offering comic relief in the form of sarcastic one-liners. Brendon appeared as Xander in all but one episode of "Buffy's" seven-season run, which wrapped up on UPN in 2003.
After "Buffy," Brendon co-starred with Bradley Cooper in the short-lived Fox series "Kitchen Cofidential" and recurred as FBI analyst Kevin Lynch on the CBS procedural "Criminal Minds." His other TV credits include "Private Practice" and "Without a Trace."
Brendon also faced a number of legal issues throughout his adult life, including multiple arrests for trashing hotel rooms and resisting arrest. He appeared on the "Dr. Phil" show in 2015 to address his alcoholism, but he was arrested again several times after that and accused of attacking several girlfriends.
A "Buffy" sequel series, with Gellar on board to reprise her role, was in the works at Hulu, but it was scrapped earlier this month, with no word yet on whether it might be revisited at a later date.