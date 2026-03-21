Drag Race Queen Slams Law Roach For 'Nasty' Judging Style: 'I'm Not A Fan Of His Morals Or His Ethics'

The latest eliminated queen from "RuPaul's Drag Race" isn't sashaying away quietly.

The show's March 20 episode ended with Discord Addams going home after failing (at least according to the judges) to capture a family resemblance in this week's makeover challenge. While Discord still doesn't entirely agree with that consensus, she takes particular issue with the critiques she received from one specific guest judge.

"It just didn't make any f**king sense and I hated it," Law Roach told Discord after she and her partner walked the runway. "I hate it like I hate my father, and I really hate my father." It was the type of shock-value response we're used to hearing from Law, but if you ask Discord, it was merely the latest in a long line of "s**t-a** critiques" given by the celebrity stylist.

"There are ways to be polite and give actual critiques that help you grow and learn, and there are ways of just saying nasty words for the sake of clickbait, and that is what Law Roach did," Discord tells TVLine.

Discord says she'll always respects RuPaul and Michelle Visage, who follow up their critiques with suggestions of how each queen could have done better, "whereas Law is just like, 'I f**king hate it, it's ugly. It's nasty,'" Discord says. "Like, OK, and how do I improve that, diva?"

But Discord's disrespect for Law Roach goes beyond the stylist's polarizing critiques: "I'm not a fan of his judging, I'm not a fan of his work, I'm not a fan of his morals or his ethics," Discord says. "Anybody who's going to go out and dress the Bezos family and then also say that they're here for the queer community, it's like, are you here? Or are you here for a paycheck? Because from what I see, you're just here to say nasty things for engagement and to dress billionaires, and those are two things that I just don't agree with from an artistic or personal standpoint."