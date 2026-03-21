Drag Race Queen Slams Law Roach For 'Nasty' Judging Style: 'I'm Not A Fan Of His Morals Or His Ethics'
The latest eliminated queen from "RuPaul's Drag Race" isn't sashaying away quietly.
The show's March 20 episode ended with Discord Addams going home after failing (at least according to the judges) to capture a family resemblance in this week's makeover challenge. While Discord still doesn't entirely agree with that consensus, she takes particular issue with the critiques she received from one specific guest judge.
"It just didn't make any f**king sense and I hated it," Law Roach told Discord after she and her partner walked the runway. "I hate it like I hate my father, and I really hate my father." It was the type of shock-value response we're used to hearing from Law, but if you ask Discord, it was merely the latest in a long line of "s**t-a** critiques" given by the celebrity stylist.
"There are ways to be polite and give actual critiques that help you grow and learn, and there are ways of just saying nasty words for the sake of clickbait, and that is what Law Roach did," Discord tells TVLine.
Discord says she'll always respects RuPaul and Michelle Visage, who follow up their critiques with suggestions of how each queen could have done better, "whereas Law is just like, 'I f**king hate it, it's ugly. It's nasty,'" Discord says. "Like, OK, and how do I improve that, diva?"
But Discord's disrespect for Law Roach goes beyond the stylist's polarizing critiques: "I'm not a fan of his judging, I'm not a fan of his work, I'm not a fan of his morals or his ethics," Discord says. "Anybody who's going to go out and dress the Bezos family and then also say that they're here for the queer community, it's like, are you here? Or are you here for a paycheck? Because from what I see, you're just here to say nasty things for engagement and to dress billionaires, and those are two things that I just don't agree with from an artistic or personal standpoint."
Discord Addams doesn't think she was 'unfairly sent home'
For this week's challenge, the queens were paired with gay cowboys for a classic "Drag Race" makeover. Discord Addams went for an opposite sisters motif, transforming her partner into Harmony Addams, the preppy version of Discord. The judges, specifically Michelle Visage, didn't feel that the duo displayed enough family resemblance, but Discord chalks that up to a misunderstanding.
According to Discord, the official rules for the challenge said the pairs should look like "sisters, not twins." In other words, "there was a big emphasis on not making us look the exact same," Addams explains. The problem? No one told Visage about that rule, which she and Addams discuss in the latest episode of "Whatcha Packin?" below:
"She did not know that the rules said 'not twins,' so I think there's just some confusion there," Discord tells TVLine. "But it's fine. I loved what I did, and I made my partner feel proud. He was so happy. He was really excited to get in drag for the first time and showcase that side of him, and I'm really glad I could made him feel comfortable."
Discord ultimately lip synched for her life against Nini Coco to Ariana Grande's "We Can't Be Friends," which wouldn't have been Discord's first choice. "There's no range to it," she says. "There are no highs and lows. It's very mid tempo." She was also too focused on the judges ("I'm staring RuPaul dead in the face!") to follow what Nini was doing, "but I know she's a fierce performer, dancer, and drag queen," Discord says. "I can't say that I think I did or didn't win, because I fully believe that she put on an amazing show."
"I wouldn't say that I was unfairly sent home," Discord concludes, despite her issues with Law Roach's cruel critiques. "Going home on an episode that you know you didn't actually bomb feels better than going home on an episode that you actually f**ked up on."
How do you feel about Discord's elimination? Did you see the family resemblance between her and Harmony? And do you agree that Law Roach needs to take a long, hard look at himself in the mirror and rethink his life choices? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the state of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 18 below.