R.I.P., Nicholas Brendon: Sarah Michelle Gellar And More Pay Tribute To Their Buffy The Vampire Slayer Co-Star

Nicholas Brendon's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" co-stars are paying tribute to the late actor following his death this week at the age of 54.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred as Buffy Summers on The WB's supernatural drama alongside Brendon, honored him on Instagram: "They'll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn't chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody's watching me" I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky.

Alyson Hannigan, who co-starred as Willow on "Buffy," added her own memories on Instagram: "My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP."

David Boreanaz, who played Angel on "Buffy," remembered Brendon, saying his late co-star "carried something real, not perfect not polished, just real." In an Instagram post, he wrote, "There are people you work with and then there are people you share time with, Nick was the latter. Some moments stay small on paper, a laugh between takes, a look that says we got this, the quiet understanding of showing up and doing the work together, but those are the things that last. ... We don't always get to choose how long someone stays in the story only that they were here. And he was... Rest easy Brother. Some people leave a mark without trying."