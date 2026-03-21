R.I.P., Nicholas Brendon: Sarah Michelle Gellar And More Pay Tribute To Their Buffy The Vampire Slayer Co-Star
Nicholas Brendon's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" co-stars are paying tribute to the late actor following his death this week at the age of 54.
Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred as Buffy Summers on The WB's supernatural drama alongside Brendon, honored him on Instagram: "They'll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn't chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody's watching me" I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky.
Alyson Hannigan, who co-starred as Willow on "Buffy," added her own memories on Instagram: "My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP."
David Boreanaz, who played Angel on "Buffy," remembered Brendon, saying his late co-star "carried something real, not perfect not polished, just real." In an Instagram post, he wrote, "There are people you work with and then there are people you share time with, Nick was the latter. Some moments stay small on paper, a laugh between takes, a look that says we got this, the quiet understanding of showing up and doing the work together, but those are the things that last. ... We don't always get to choose how long someone stays in the story only that they were here. And he was... Rest easy Brother. Some people leave a mark without trying."
Brendon passed away at the age of 54
Nicholas Brendon's death was announced on Friday by his family, who said in a statement: "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."
He played witty outcast Xander on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," which debuted on The WB in 1997, appearing in all but one episode of the show's seven-season run. After "Buffy," Brendon co-starred with Bradley Cooper in the short-lived Fox series "Kitchen Cofidential" and recurred as FBI analyst Kevin Lynch on the CBS procedural "Criminal Minds." His other TV credits included "Private Practice" and "Without a Trace."