Quotes Of The Week: Shrinking, Survivor, St. Denis Medical, The Rookie, And More

Your Sunday scaries just got a little less frightening: TVLine is back with another edition of Quotes of the Week.

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Paradise," "Southern Charm," "Age of Attraction," "Outlander," "Shrinking," "Survivor," "The Rookie," and more.

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Southern Hospitality" gets cosmic, "St. Denis Medical" draws inspiration from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," and Jimmy Kimmel jokes about March Madness.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, and Kimberly Roots.)