Quotes Of The Week: Shrinking, Survivor, St. Denis Medical, The Rookie, And More
Your Sunday scaries just got a little less frightening: TVLine is back with another edition of Quotes of the Week.
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Paradise," "Southern Charm," "Age of Attraction," "Outlander," "Shrinking," "Survivor," "The Rookie," and more.
Also featured in this week's roundup: "Southern Hospitality" gets cosmic, "St. Denis Medical" draws inspiration from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," and Jimmy Kimmel jokes about March Madness.
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, and Kimberly Roots.)
ST. DENIS MEDICAL
"I've been trying to get to know Ron better ever since I started working here. He's sort of the Grinch of the hospital, so I guess I'm hoping I would be that little girl with cool hair who converts him from Judaism."
Yeah, Matt (Mekki Leeper) might need to pay better attention to "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" this holiday season
AGE OF ATTRACTION (Episode 6)
"Look, man, she seems really cool, real fun."
"She just can't rent a car to drive out to you."
Andrew's pals Amir and Robert lightly roast his decision to date a 22-year-old woman
SHRINKING
"I thought of something funny, but now is not the time."
"Go for it. Come on, I need a laugh."
"You have dead patient-face."
"What the hell is wrong with you?!"
"I was trying to be funny!"
Jimmy (Jason Segel) wrongly thinks his off-color joke will lighten the mood after one of Gaby's (Jessica Williams) patients dies
SURVIVOR
"Great party, man. Sorry I have to leave so early."
Mike White jokingly apologizes to Jeff Probst after getting blindsided by his tribe
CHICAGO MED
"We can't have come this whole way only to watch him die minutes before my daughter is born."
"Your daughter?"
"His daughter... His daughter."
Archer (Steven Weber) projects his own fears about becoming a parent onto his dying patient
PARADISE
"People are disappearing, my boyfriend was just arrested, and you're sitting here, making pizza for breakfast."
"To be fair, it is a breakfast pizza."
Agent Garcia (Eddie Diaz) and Presley (Aliyah Mastin) have a difference of opinion on what the Secret Service's top priorities are in Paradise
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
"The NCAA men's basketball tournament started today. Thirty-two teams played today, 32 play tomorrow. They'll whittle that down to 16 and then eight, then the final four, and then the finals, and the winner goes to the White House to hand their trophy over to President Trump."
THE ROOKIE
"You know you're not supposed to tamper with a potential crime scene, Earl."
"We're a family establishment!"
"Manson family, maybe."
Shady motel owner Earl (Lenny Jacobson) has a very different view of his business than Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) and Nolan (Nathan Fillion) do
THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
"Happy St. Patrick's Day, everybody! Remember: If the road rises to meet you, you fell down. It's not supposed to do that."
OUTLANDER
"So, why is Da mad? Sounds like John was protecting you. It's not like you slept together... Mama!"
Brianna (Sophie Skelton) is scandalized when she realizes why Jamie has been so testy to Claire
SOUTHERN CHARM
"What did you watch on TV?"
"We watched 'Heated Rivalry.'"
"'Heated Rivalry' is supposed to be our story!"
Did Craig just propose a new explanation for all the tension brewing between him and frenemy Austin?
SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY
"Mercury needs to go into marmalade or whatever."
So close, Mia!