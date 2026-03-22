One Twin Peaks Star Was Prepared To Work On David Lynch's Reboot For Free

"Twin Peaks: The Return" takes place 25 years after the events of the original series, reuniting fans with some blasts from the past. One of those characters is Deputy Hawk, played by Michael Horse, who initially offered to work for no pay just to return to the beloved horror series.

"David [Lynch, co-creator] called me up, and he goes, 'Hey buddy, we're getting the gang back together.' And I said, 'Just give me a cameo. I'll do it for free," Horse told SFX Magazine.

Initially, Horse felt some hesitation about "Twin Peaks: The Return." He said, "I thought part of [the show's] mystique was that it died before its time and had that kind of James Dean thing going for it." Ironically, Horse didn't feel reassured about Showtime's revival project until he encountered something deeply unsettling.

"The first day of filming, Kyle [MacLachlan -- playing Agent Cooper's evil doppelganger, "Mr. C"] comes out of the forest with the black makeup on and he goes, 'Hey, Michael, how are you?'" remembered Horse. "And I'm looking at him, like, okay, 'Twin Peaks' is back."