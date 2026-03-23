What To Watch Monday: FBI No. 150, Sentimental Value On Hulu, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "FBI" marks a milestone, "Sentimental Value" hits Hulu, and "The Voice" Battles come to an end.
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Showtimes for March 23, 2026
Inside
Season 3 premiere: Content creators take on jaw-dropping challenges for the potential to win a huge prize fund.
Kountry Wayne: Nostalgia
The comedian delivers a stand-up set that gives that '90s feel, and remembers the time before AI existed.
Paradise
Xavier has unfinished business; Sinatra meets with Link as Paradise prepares for a potential threat.
Sentimental Value
Sisters Nora (Renate Reinsve) and Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas) reunite with their estranged father (Stellan Skarsgård), a once-renowned director; Elle Fanning co-stars.
Women's NCAA Basketball
ESPN
- Louisville vs. Alabama (12 p.m.)
- Iowa vs. Virginia (2 p.m.)
- Ohio State vs. Notre Dame (4 p.m.)
- UConn vs. Syracuse (6 p.m.)
- South Carolina vs. USC (8 p.m.)
- UCLA vs. Oklahoma State (10 p.m.)
ESPN2
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West Virginia vs. Kentucky (5 p.m.)
- Vanderbilt vs. Illinois (7 p.m.)
American Idol
In the final week at Aulani, Brad Paisley continues mentoring the Top 20 hopefuls alongside Keke Palmer, who takes the stage for a performance.
Bachelor Mansion Takeover
The Mixer Room gets a makeover with guys vs. girls battling in teams of three.
Below Deck Down Under
Jenna's cabin mistake puts the interior team under scrutiny; as pressure mounts in the galley, a sharp comment from Chef Ben pushes Ellie past her limits.
Extracted
Survivalists battle through punishing trials for desperately needed supplies and a chance to communicate with their loved ones; a secret plan is set into motion at HQ.
The Neighborhood
A change of plans sends Mercedes and Tina on a memorable night out that prompts several couples to take a closer look at what they truly want from their relationships.
St. Denis Medical
Alex helps Joyce hire a midwife; Bruce joins Matt for an ambulance ride along; Serena and Ron butt heads over a pen.
Wild Cards
Max and Ellis go undercover at a digital detox retreat run by a charismatic female guru after a former member turns up dead.
DMV
While the DMV crew awaits payday, everyone scrambles for side gigs; Colette and Ceci attempt to pull Barb out of a pyramid scheme that quickly proves more alluring than any of them anticipated.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
When one of Reggie's most prized possessions goes missing, he must gather all the suspects and uncover whodunnit.
FBI
A dangerous drug kingpin from Eva's past resurfaces when two children and a daycare worker are killed due to an accidental drug exposure; Eva wavers between her mission as an agent and her personal vendetta.
Memory of a Killer
Major revelations threaten to upend Angelo's family; Joe gets the opportunity of a lifetime.
The Voice
The Battles conclude as the coaches prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts.
Top Chef
Emeril Lagasse returns to the Top Chef kitchen and joins Kristen Kish just in time to introduce a livermush Quickfire Challenge.
CIA
After a cyber engineer and her family are killed in a targeted attack, Colin and Bill rush to stop the culprits before they strike again.
The Rookie
The FBI and LAPD join forces on a covert sting operation to protect Bailey; Wesley and Angela face tensions in their marriage when his campaign is threatened by a public scandal.