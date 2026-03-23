WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Monday: FBI No. 150, Sentimental Value On Hulu, And More

By Claire Franken
Omar in FBI CBS

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Monday: "FBI" marks a milestone, "Sentimental Value" hits Hulu, and "The Voice" Battles come to an end. 

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Showtimes for March 23, 2026

ET

Inside

Netflix

Season 3 premiere: Content creators take on jaw-dropping challenges for the potential to win a huge prize fund.

Kountry Wayne: Nostalgia

Prime Video

The comedian delivers a stand-up set that gives that '90s feel, and remembers the time before AI existed.

Paradise

Hulu

Xavier has unfinished business; Sinatra meets with Link as Paradise prepares for a potential threat.

Sentimental Value

Hulu NEW TO STREAMING

Sisters Nora (Renate Reinsve) and Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas) reunite with their estranged father (Stellan Skarsgård), a once-renowned director; Elle Fanning co-stars. 

ET

Women's NCAA Basketball

See below for networks MARCH MADNESS

ESPN

  • Louisville vs. Alabama (12 p.m.) 
  • Iowa vs. Virginia (2 p.m.)
  • Ohio State vs. Notre Dame (4 p.m.)
  • UConn vs. Syracuse (6 p.m.)
  • South Carolina vs. USC (8 p.m.)
  • UCLA vs. Oklahoma State (10 p.m.)

ESPN2

  • West Virginia vs. Kentucky (5 p.m.)
  • Vanderbilt vs. Illinois (7 p.m.)
ET

American Idol

ABC

In the final week at Aulani, Brad Paisley continues mentoring the Top 20 hopefuls alongside Keke Palmer, who takes the stage for a performance. 

Bachelor Mansion Takeover

HGTV

The Mixer Room gets a makeover with guys vs. girls battling in teams of three. 

Below Deck Down Under

Bravo

Jenna's cabin mistake puts the interior team under scrutiny; as pressure mounts in the galley, a sharp comment from Chef Ben pushes Ellie past her limits.

Extracted

Fox

Survivalists battle through punishing trials for desperately needed supplies and a chance to communicate with their loved ones; a secret plan is set into motion at HQ. 

The Neighborhood

CBS

A change of plans sends Mercedes and Tina on a memorable night out that prompts several couples to take a closer look at what they truly want from their relationships. 

St. Denis Medical

NBC

Alex helps Joyce hire a midwife; Bruce joins Matt for an ambulance ride along; Serena and Ron butt heads over a pen.

Wild Cards

The CW

Max and Ellis go undercover at a digital detox retreat run by a charismatic female guru after a former member turns up dead.

ET

DMV

CBS

While the DMV crew awaits payday, everyone scrambles for side gigs; Colette and Ceci attempt to pull Barb out of a pyramid scheme that quickly proves more alluring than any of them anticipated.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

NBC

When one of Reggie's most prized possessions goes missing, he must gather all the suspects and uncover whodunnit.

ET

FBI

CBS 150TH EPISODE!

A dangerous drug kingpin from Eva's past resurfaces when two children and a daycare worker are killed due to an accidental drug exposure; Eva wavers between her mission as an agent and her personal vendetta.

Memory of a Killer

Fox

Major revelations threaten to upend Angelo's family; Joe gets the opportunity of a lifetime.

The Voice

NBC

The Battles conclude as the coaches prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts.

ET

Top Chef

Bravo

Emeril Lagasse returns to the Top Chef kitchen and joins Kristen Kish just in time to introduce a livermush Quickfire Challenge. 

ET

CIA

CBS

After a cyber engineer and her family are killed in a targeted attack, Colin and Bill rush to stop the culprits before they strike again. 

The Rookie

ABC

The FBI and LAPD join forces on a covert sting operation to protect Bailey; Wesley and Angela face tensions in their marriage when his campaign is threatened by a public scandal. 

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