Hacks' Deborah Vance Fights To Reclaim The Spotlight In Final Season Trailer — Plus, Get Premiere Date

No one can erase a legend like Deborah Vance.

HBO Max Monday announced the premiere date for the fifth and (now-official) final season of "Hacks." Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels will return to the streamer to kick off the 10-episode season on Thursday, April 9. In addition to dropping new episodes weekly, two new installments will hit on both April 30 and May 7, leading up to the series finale on Thursday, May 28.

The Season 5 logline reads: "In the aftermath of mistaken and unflattering news reports that she passed away, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) return to Las Vegas more determined than ever to secure Deborah's legacy as a comedian."

The cabler also released the series' official final season trailer (watch it embedded above). Picking up right where Season 4 left off, some of the Little Debbies haven't heard the news — that their favorite comedian is not dead! — and are shocked to see the former late-night host pull up to her own gates. Stemming from her shocking departure from "Late Night With Deborah Vance," Deborah is told that she contractually can't perform a single joke or she will go to jail (cut to: Deborah being led into a cop car). But as she and Ava make strides to reclaim the spotlight, Deborah isn't just planning another comeback, she's solidifying her place in comedy history.