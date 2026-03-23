Paradise Reveals Link's True Identity, And It's A Doozy — Read Episode 7 Recap

On the walk, he updates her on life in Paradise, including the fact that Presley is dating President Bradford's son, and that Cal is dead. She fills him in on how she came to be Bean's surrogate mother, and how she's very aware how messed up Gary is about her. When they arrive, they watch Gary through the window from the rooftop of a nearby building, and Xavier suggests taking him out via rifle before they go inside. "Murder?" she says, unable to hide her shock. "That's new." Xavier reiterates that "we have a lot to catch up on." But Teri talks him out of it, saying she can talk to Gary and retrieve Bean without anyone getting hurt. Xavier doesn't like it, but he concedes. She kisses him and leaves. He watches her from the rooftop, his eye glued to the gunfire.

Once Bean is safely outside, Gary is hurt that Teri thinks he would harm the boy. "What about Ennis?" she asks, causing him to fly into a teary, unhinged rant about how he was desperate and panicked and that's why he killed his best friend. She's transparent with Gary about both Xavier's proximity and proclivity to put a bullet in him if he even blinks funny. As Gary spirals, he rushes at the window, hoping Xavier will shoot him and put him out of his misery.

Teri puts herself between the window and Gary, wrapping her arms around him and telling him that he will rebuild and eventually be OK. He sobs that the three years following The Day were the best in his life. She validates that they were "beautiful and terrible and important" but they're also over. "Will you make sure that Bean remembers me? The best me?" he asks in a truly pathetic voice. She says of course. "I'llll tell him about the man who saved us." She walks out of the post office, collects Bean from the greenhouse, and leaves peacefully as a broken Gary watches. Xavier keeps his gun focused on Gary until the mailman goes back inside.

As the trio heads back to the rail yard, Xavier announces that they have to make a quick stop "You still like babies, right?," he asks Teri. Oh RIGHT. (Am I the only callous heel who was so happy about the Collins' reunion that she temporarily forgot about Annie's infant?) Later on, we see Teri (holding the baby), Bean and Xavier on the train heading west. While the others sleep, Xavier seems to have another vision of those overhead hallway lights.