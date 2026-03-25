A Ted Scene-Stealer Had An Unforgettable Guest Role In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

When watching Ubach's guest-starring role in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," it becomes clear that her comedic acting range is quite impressive. In "Frank's Pretty Woman," her abrasive, foul-mouthed Roxy delivers some of the episode's most hilarious sequences, including a scene in which she and Dee visit a high-end fashion store and she spills vodka over a $500 leather jacket. The character could not be more different from Susan in "Ted," a true sweetheart of a mother who is often treated unfairly by her family, particularly with her husband, Matty Bennett (Scott Grimes).

Ubach's on-screen dynamic with DeVito can also be traced back to their earlier collaboration. As she shared in an interview with Good Day Sacramento, "I played his daughter in 'Renaissance Man,' and cut to, like, 20-30 years later, I'm playing his fiancée." That contrast adds an extra layer of humor to their scenes together, and Ubach was fully willing to embrace the show's chaotic tone. She also recalled pitching another bold moment to her on-screen love interest: "Danny, is it okay to make out with you in this next shot, because I'm just gonna grab you and start kissing you," to which DeVito replied, "Do what you want, Alanna, whatever makes them laugh, sure." Their work together pays off, with Ubach's performance landing as one of the episode's most memorable comedic beats.