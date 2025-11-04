The 15 Best Episodes Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Ranked

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" hasn't always been a critical darling or ratings hit, but since premiering in 2005, it's gone on to become the longest-running live-action comedy in TV history. The show was created by Rob McElhenney (now credited as "Rob Mac"), who stars on the show alongside Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The five of them portray a group of sociopathic Irish pub owners and operators whose various cons, get-rich-quick schemes, and ulterior motives destroy the lives of others around them.

In 2025, the 17th season premiered on FXX, proving that the show hasn't faltered in quality over the 20 years it's been on the air. As a result, some of the best episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" come from many different eras of the series, including the days before DeVito made his debut in the cast or just as recently as this past season. Here are our picks for the 15 best episodes of "Always Sunny," and let us know if there are any you think we missed!