NCIS Turns 500: The Cast Picks Their Favorite Episodes To Film

"There have been really hilarious episodes with me and Jimmy Palmer. I remember going undercover with McGee, where I'm dancing on the table. All that stuff was really outrageous. But I gotta say for me, obviously, the Gibbs goodbye [Season 19's "Great Wide Open"] was a hard one for my character and for me as an actor. I love this man, you know, and I learned a lot from Mark [Harmon]. He was a great mentor and a great big brother to me. So seeing him off into what we call a part-time retirement was emotional for me. So that episode was something that really marked me."

"And I would also say my first episode, 'Rogue,' [from Season 14], because it opened with me assassinating somebody in Argentina. Like, who does that on a procedural show? And then they're gonna tell the audience: 'By the way, he's a series regular.' To me, that was the big promise, right? That episode was a promise that, oh man, I'm gonna be able to swing in all the ways that I really want to do."